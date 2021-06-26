Mercer County man sentenced in unlawful assault case

Jun. 26—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was convicted last May of unlawful assault in the May 2020 shooting of another man was sentenced Friday to a term of one to five years in prison.

A jury found Tyler Gene Campbell, 18, guilty May 27 of unlawful assault for the May 10, 2020 shooting of Quinzell Payne of Bluefield. Payne was shot during an incident at Kee Dam.

Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope denied a defense motion for a new trial and sentenced Campbell to a term of one to five years in prison, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Campbell was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

An investigation into the shooting was started when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were informed about a possible explosion that caused in serious injuries, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers said after the incident.

The investigation conducted by Sommers, Deputy Z.T. Reed and Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn revealed that Payne had been shot with a shotgun and critically injured. Payne was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Virginia.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said after the trial that Payne survived the shooting, but "suffered permanent physical disability as a result of the gunfire."

During the trial last May, the state was represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys John McGinnis and Adam Wolfe. Campbell was represented by attorneys Joe Harvey and J.J. McPherson.

Campbell had faced charges of attempted first-degree murder and malicious assault. Unlawful assault is a lesser included offense to malicious assault. Unlawful assault carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, McGinnis said after the trial.

