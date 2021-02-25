Mercer County men indicted on federal drug and gun charges

Feb. 25—PITTSBURGH — Federal agents are seeking a Farrell man indicted on federal drug and gun laws.

Dimetrius Morris, 36, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for violating federal drug and gun laws.

According to the indictment, Morris possessed with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine Feb. 20, and had a firearm after several felony convictions and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime the same day.

Anyone with information concerning Morris' whereabouts should contact the FBI at 412-432-4000.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged two other Mercer County men in separate indictments violating federal firearms or drug laws.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced the indictments and said an indictment is an accusation.

Diquan Crowder, 27, Farrell, was indicted on a count of violating federal firearms laws.

According to the indictment, Crowder had a Zastava pistol Nov. 20 after having been convicted of two drug-trafficking and gun felony crimes.

Raymond Briskey, 35, Sharon, was indicted on violating federal drug and firearms laws.

Briskey possessed with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base Oct. 21 and possessed a firearm after a prior felony conviction and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the indictment.

"Prosecuting drug dealers and those who illegally possess firearms has been a successful strategy for reducing crime in every western Pennsylvania county," Brady said. "District Attorney Peter Acker has been a valued partner in these efforts to remove violent offenders from our neighborhoods and make Mercer County a safer place."

Acker said the district attorney's office and state and local law enforcement officials are extremely grateful for assistance from the Department of Justice in adopting these three cases. He said Briskey had been a fugitive from justice for over three years after failing to appear for sentencing for his earlier drug dealing conviction.

Story continues

"We work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI along with our Mercer County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Narcotics Agents," Acker said. "That working relationship has been very beneficial to Mercer County and the federal penalties for convictions in these types of cases are far greater than the corresponding state penalties."

For Crowder, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Briskey could get a maximum total sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1,500,000.

Morris is looking at a sentence of five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $2,500,000.

Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting these cases on behalf of the United States.

The Mercer County Drug Task Force and the FBI conducted the investigation leading to the return of the indictments naming Crowder and Briskey.

The FBI, Sharon and Farrell police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the return of the indictment naming Morris.