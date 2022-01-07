Mercer County Now At 'Very High' Risk For COVID Transmission

MERCER COUNTY, NJ — It's been another rough week for Mercer County that saw COVID-19 cases spike, post holiday gatherings. According to the COVID activity report released weekly, Mercer County is now at "very high risk" for COVID-19 transmission. all 21 of New Jersey's counties are classified in this category.

"Very high" risk means that there are more than 25 coronavirus cases for every 100 people.



As of Friday, Jan. 9, the County reported 1,217 positive cases and three related deaths — two lab-confirmed and one hospital reported.

With cases surging, Mercer County has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Here are the details of upcoming clinics:

Cure Insurance Arena, Gate A, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton

Jan. 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 12, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 25, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jan. 26, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 27, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jan. 31, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing (side door) in gym

Jan. 14, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Other clinics:

Hollowbrook Community Center: Jan. 9 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1867 Sanctury, Scotch Road, Ewing: Jan. 13, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

