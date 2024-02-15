Mercer County regional jail bills decreasing

Feb. 15—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — A combination of factors including work by the county day report center, the prosecuting attorney's office and circuit court have come together to gradually reduce Mercer County's monthly regional jail bill.

The bill West Virginia's counties pay to keep inmates at the regional jail is often the highest one that county commissions face every month. Since last year, Mercer County's jail bill has been decreasing.

County Administrator Vicky Reed checked her records Wednesday and said the highest jail bill in recent years was around $139,929 in January 2022.

More recent jail bills have stayed lower than that sum. In July 2023 the jail bill was $106,117.30; in August 2023 it was $108,165.56; the September 2023 bill was $99,449.56; in October 2023 the bill was $106,727.42; the November 2023 bill was $95,178.72; and the last 2023 bill in December was $96,616.86.

This January's regional jail bill was $91,692.32, Reed said. The monthly jail bill's gradual reduction comes from action at the Mercer County Day Report Center, the prosecuting attorney's office, circuit court judges and their staffs as well as probation officers, Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said. Fewer inmates spend less time in jail.

"They've all been doing a good job at trying to move those cases forward," Archer said. "Those expenses (jail bills) are what we have to bear in order to keep our public safe."

Director Michelle Stewart of the Mercer County Day Report Center mentioned the lower jail bills Tuesday while speaking about renovations the center needs. The center is located at East Main Street in Princeton.

"I am happy to say our day report is growing," Stewart told the county commission Tuesday. "We have 27 active clients for drug court. We're averaging 10 to 15 new referrals a month for day report. And that means we are bursting at the seams as far as people coming in for classes. We have right now 11 people in Phase 1 for drug court."

The center currently needs renovations. For example, the center's classroom can serve only 12 people at a time, Stewart said. The center's upstairs renovations have been finished and members of the staff have been relocated to their respective offices.

"It's just the downstairs that we need work on," she said. "There's old pipes. They have busted in some ceilings. Ceilings have been damaged, the floor has been damaged where we've had three flooding incidents with old galvanized pipe."

Drop ceilings, furniture such as tables and computers have been replaced because of the flooding; and repainting has been done, Stewart said.

"And like I said the whole upstairs is basically finished right now other than a few coats of paint," she said. "But the flooring and everything is down. It's the bottom (part of the building) where our classrooms are at. I'd also like to add that we're, I think, third in the state for domestic violence."

The day report center participates in the Batterer Intervention Program (BIPS), Stewart said.

"I think we need to maintain our domestic violence programs and the classes that we do," she stated.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

