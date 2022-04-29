Mercer County Restarts Nutrition Program For Seniors After 2 Years

MERCER COUNTY, NJ —After two-year hiatus, the Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will restart in-person lunches beginning Monday, Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes said.

With COVID-19 vaccines readily available and less stringent safety measures, the county decided to reopen for congregate meals.

Lunches will be served at nine locations across the county. During the pandemic closure, the county distributed ‘grab-and-go' frozen meals at the nutrition sites located at the municipal senior centers. They also provided home delivery for those unable to go to the sites.

"The pandemic required us to exercise creativity in ways to continue to deliver services to our residents, and we rose to the challenge. In the two years that the program was closed to in-person dining, we distributed an astounding 266,483 meals to our senior citizens," Hughes said.

Hughes credited the teams in the County Nutrition Program and the county's bus transportation program for older adults and people with disabilities for ensuring the program participants did not go hungry.

"From food preparation to final delivery, it took a cadre of dedicated people and a great deal of flexibility to make sure this important service carried on," Hughes said.

Lunches will be served at the following locations:

Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton

Lawrence Township Senior Center

Princeton Café for Older Adults

John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton

Hamilton Senior Center

Hopewell Valley Senior Center

Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing

Robbinsville Senior Center

Meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location.

Contact the Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults at 609-989-6650 or inquire at your local site.

Reservations are required. Call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot. Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page. If transportation is required, call Mercer County TRADE at 609-530-1971 or trade@mercercounty.org.

Some of the sites have transportation options for their participants. Those who cannot make it to the site food can be home-delivered

Mercer County Restarts Nutrition Program For Seniors After 2 Years originally appeared on the Princeton Patch