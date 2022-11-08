Mercer County sheriff defends deputies shown in viral TikTok post

Nov. 8—MERCER — Mercer County Sheriff Bruce Rosa defended deputies who were the object of a video circulating on social media.

The video shows a sheriff's deputy disabling a home security video camera before detaining someone in the residence who had an active warrant filed against him.

"The social media account is misleading and factually inaccurate," Rosa said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Rosa said the posts claim that the deputies had no valid arrest warrant and they had no right to divert or obstruct the camera's view from their positions.

Rosa said the deputies had a bench warrant for a man living in the residence issued Sept. 27. The warrant required the defendant to be taken into custody and brought before a common pleas judge.

Rosa declined to name the defendant.

"This guy is trying to get himself cleaned up, and I don't want to drive him through the mud," Rosa said. "He's had a tough life."

The claim that deputies had no right to touch the video surveillance cameras is inaccurate, Rosa said.

"During any warrant of arrest, the diversion and obstruction of a camera's view are deemed necessary and proper by the deputies because they reasonably believe the cameras provide information observed by those within the residence who wish to avoid, or help other avoid, arrest, and may pose a threat to deputies or others," Rosa said. "This was the reasonable belief of the deputies in this case."

Rosa also said that the social media post acknowledges that the cameras were not damaged. The cameras were not confiscated, either.

The video, posted on a TikTok account, initially shows a sheriff's deputy on the front porch of a county resident. The deputy attempts to disable the outdoor front porch surveillance camera, but can't reach it.

He then tries to cover the camera lens with a child's toy that he picked up from the porch, but that doesn't work. A later post shows the deputy on the back porch handling a back porch surveillance camera.

The Herald unsuccessfully attempted to reach the woman who posted the video on TikTok through another social media platform.

"Mercer County sheriff's deputies served a lawfully issued bench warrant of arrest, fully and fairly assessing the situation, including the defendant's prior history, the potential for violence and the knowledge that others, including children, may be in the residence," Rosa said. "It is fortunate that no physical force was necessary to effect the arrest and the entire incident lasted only 14 minutes."

Rosa said other videos not posted on social media showed deputies walking in the front door of the house, and exiting with the defendant.

"It is my position that the deputies acted legally, and within the parameters of proper law enforcement procedures," Rosa said.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

