Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies to host active shooting training at area school

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an active shooting response training this week.

Deputies will be conducting training at the Marion Local Elementary/Middle School today and tomorrow, the sheriff’s office said.

There will be two separate eight-hour training sessions on both days which will include a short classroom portion followed by hands-on scenarios.

The hands-on scenarios will involve role-playing intruders and victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

The public may notice an increased police presence in Marion Local Schools.

The area will be also posted with training warning notices and closed off to the public.