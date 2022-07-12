Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will host active shooting training

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fort Recovery Police Department will be hosting an active shooting response training along rescue task force training on July 14 and 15, according to a news release Monday.

The training will be presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and conducted at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School, the release said.

This is the seventh year that the sheriff’s office will be hosting an active shooter response training session in Mercer County and the first year they will be implementing a rescue task force.

The students that attend include personnel from most of the enforcement agencies in Mercer County, as well as EMS and fire personnel, according to the release.

The public may notice an increased first responder presence in the area of Fort Recovery with a large amount of officers, firefighters and squad members in and around the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The area will be posted with training warning notices and be closed off to the public, the release said.



