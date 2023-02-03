Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina

A 27-year-old Mercer County woman considered a fugitive is back in the county jail on several misdemeanor and felony charges that include identity fraud, theft and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

>> Arrest warrant issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon

Two Mercer County sheriff’s deputies extradited Shelby Preslar from Wake County, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a prepared statement released tonight.

Preslar was being detained at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh on local charges and a holder from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. She refused to sign extradition paperwork to be voluntarily brought back to Ohio, Grey said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office applied for and received a warrant from Gov. Mike DeWine to have Preslar returned to Ohio to answer to the charges for which she has been indicted.

She also is wanted in at least two other jurisdictions, according to Grey.

Preslar is being detained locally on no bond and is awaiting a court hearing.

According to the extradition request signed by DeWine in mid-October, Preslar is indicted on five counts of theft, two counts of identity fraud, and single counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft from a person in a protected class, attempted theft from a person in a protected class, criminal mischief and possession of criminal tools.

We working to learn more about the charges and about Preslar’s arrest in North Carolina.

We will update this developing report as more details become available.



