Mercer County Sheriff's Department investigating reported kidnapping

Mar. 8—PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is investigating a report from a female individual who said that she was abducted Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the woman said she had been kidnapped by a suspect who said he was taking her to Ohio, and had jumped out of a car going 45 mph as it was going through the Ghent area.

The report was being investigated by the sheriff's department.

"Because of the severity of the crime and the penalties involved, we want to insure that a proper and complete investigation is conducted," Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said Monday.

The woman reported that the abduction took place in Mercer County, Christian said.

"We're still looking at specific locations," he stated. "The locations are related to proper prosecution."

There had been no arrests as of Monday.

"We are speaking with all parties involved," Christian said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

