Mercer County Sheriff's Department kicks off Giving Tree Project

Dec. 1—PRINCETON — People with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department work with elderly people needing help managing their finances, so they know that these people have very little money once monthly expenses are paid off. To help them this holiday season, the tax office has set up the new Giving Tree.

Sheriff's Tax Deputy Lori Barton said she heard about a Giving Tree being set up in Fayette County, so she asked Chief Deputy A.P. Christian about putting on up in the tax office at the Mercer County Courthouse.

"The Giving Tree is for the sheriff's conservators," Barton said. "They are clients throughout the state of West Virginia, mainly in Mercer County, that are unable to take care of their finances and things on their own; so the sheriff represents them. The courts assign him to them. And then we, in turn, have someone who pays their bills, takes care of their money and their finances during the time."

The new Giving Tree stands inside the sheriff's tax office.

"As you can see, it's very similar to the Angel Tree," Barton said. "We contact the caregivers, the family, the nursing homes, the people that know these conservators personally one-on-one to find out what are the needs of these people. And we are not giving them money. We will take monetary donations and anything that anyone is willing to give, but we want to be able to provide gifts as well as food the week before Christmas."

Conservators are often people with little monthly income. The sheriff's tax office serves 30 conservators.

"That's correct. They have limited funds," Barton said. "We have some who go very near zero for each month after they have had to pay all of their bills and do all of their expenditures. And some of them, it's hard, it's so difficult. One of them was wanting Christmas money to buy Christmas presents the other day and she had to share with him that she didn't know after the first of the month if he would have any extra money."

Donations made at the Giving Tree will be spent on the conservators' requests for Christmas.

"Yes, yes, and we are buying them Christmas gifts and some of them are wanting stuff they need for themselves and then some of them were also asking not for themselves, but for their children or their grandchildren," Barton said. "That helps."

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 15.

"We're having people who are doing monetary donations. A lot of them are people that doesn't like to shop a lot," Barton said. "We will do at the end of Friday (Dec. 15) when it's over. We will go out with the monetary donations and purchase the goods and the gifts they need."

"This is in the sheriff's tax office and if anybody would like to come by between 8:30 (a.m.) and 4:30 (p.m.)," she said." You can also contribute to us, too,. It's open to the community."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

