Mercer County Sheriff's Department seventh in state for DUI arrests

Jan. 25—PRINCETON — Driving under the influence is a continuing problem on West Virginia's roadways, but local deputies have been making arrests that make the Mercer County Sheriff's Department seventh in the state for DUI arrests in 2021.

By mid-December 2021, Mercer County deputies made 92 DUI arrests, Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said Monday. This makes the department seventh for DUI arrests out of 277 law enforcement agencies across West Virginia.

"We received information from the Highway Safety Commission," Christian stated about the DUI totals. "This from mid-December. We might have gone up a couple."

Now we were competing with these other agencies utilizing 28 uniform members, and for most of that year, we were down seven deputies, 21, competing with places like Charleston and Kanawha County that have over 100 deputies, so seventh place out of all those agencies that have three, four, five times the manpower that we do, that's really good," he said.

Arrests have been made during periodic DUI checkpoints and during traffic stops.

"The DUI checkpoints help, but for the most part it's the guys out here on the shifts doing traffic stops, looking for the DUIs. It's a lot of hard work by the men here at the sheriff's department," Christian said. "They're doing a really good job."

Christian said more DUI arrests could be made when the department is back to full strength.

"We're trying to beef up the ranks and get back up to full operating capacity," he stated. "We should be there hopefully by the end of summer. Get everybody back from the academy back out. We're looking for this (DUI) number to increase greatly. They're doing a great job with the manpower that we have. We just want to give them a little recognition."

Local DUI arrests are "a hodgepodge" of both alcohol-related and drug-related cases, Christian said.

Story continues

"It's still driving under the influence. Several different illicit drugs are being used," he stated. "It's a little tougher on the drug side of things because of the testing is so much more in depth. We have to send guys off for special drug training as far as the DUIs and drugs are concerned."

"It's still an issue. I don't know how many years we are past the 'don't drink and drive campaign.' People just don't listen. and penalties are lower. There's really no jail time for first offense anymore, but that's out of my control," Christian said. "There's not much I can do about that. We can arrest them, and that's what we plan on doing."

Other area law enforcement agencies had a considerable number of DUI arrests on record as of mid-December 2021, too.The McDowell County Sheriff's Office had 54, and the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment had another 54. The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment had 41. The Princeton Police Department had 30 DUI arrests and the Bluefield Police Department had 31. The West Virginia State Police Union Detachment had eight DUI arrests, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office had three DUI arrests.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com