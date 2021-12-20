Mercer County Sheriff's Department shows DUI checkpoint results

Dec. 20—PRINCETON — Two DUI checkpoints conducted Friday and Saturday resulted in the arrests of six impaired drivers, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department conducted two back-to-back sobriety checkpoints that started the evening of Friday, Dec. 17 on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell and ended early Saturday morning, Dec. 18 on Courthouse Road in Princeton in support of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, according to Sergeant A.M. Ballard.

During these checkpoints approximately 602 drivers total were contacted. Out of those, there were nine arrests made. Six impaired drivers (DUIs), one fugitive from justice, and two others related to drug possession and illegal firearms were the arrests made, Ballard said. Because of the number of arrests, the Courthouse Road checkpoint had to be discontinued prior to its scheduled ending time, as there was not enough staffing available to continue checking drivers safely.

"Out of the six DUI drivers arrested, 50 percent were driving under the influence of alcohol, and 50 percent were impairment from various drugs including marijuana and methamphetamine," Ballard said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

