Mercer County Sheriff's Department warns public about warrant scam

Jan. 25—PRINCETON — Mercer County residents are being warned about scammers resuming a ploy in which they call people, tell them that a warrant has been issued for their arrests and tell they must pay if they want to stay out of jail.

Chief Deputy A.P. Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Monday that scammers are calling people and telling them that they missed jury duty. They are then threatened with arrest and told that if they want to avoid going to jail, they must pay 10 percent of their bond.

This usually comes to about $5,000, Christian said.

Scammers used the same method last year, but they keep adjusting their tactics, Christian said. There has been at least one case featuring a phony arrest warrant.

"In some cases, they're faking a warrant out of the U.S. District Court," he added.

In other cases, the scammers claim to be from other law enforcement agencies, Christian said. Officers do not call people about warrants and fines. Issues about warrants and fines are handled in person and in court.

"We will not be calling about money on behalf of the court," he stated. "That's not how it works."

People who believe that they have been contacted by scammers are urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com