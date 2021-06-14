Mercer County shooting victim expected to survive

Jun. 14—State police charged a Mercer County man with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting on Chestnut Street in Jamestown happened between 1 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.

According to state police, a 31-year-old man from Greenville was shot once in the head and neck area and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was expected to survive.

State police said the victim got into a fight with David Earl Jones, 54, of Jamestown after the victim came to Jones' property.

Police said Jones got a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim.

According to court records, Jones was arraigned Sunday afternoon and sent to the Mercer County Prison on $1 million bail.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 23.

