Mercer County standoff suspect is arraigned

May 20—MERCER — A Mercer County man has been arraigned on multiple charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with a six-hour standoff with police on Wednesday in the village of Clarks Mills.

Michael John Wallace Scott, 33, of Clarks Mills was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis of Mercer on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm prohibited. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Davis on June 6. Scott is being held in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Scott was taken into custody by police early Wednesday night without incident at the three-unit apartment building.

The reported incident began at the apartment house around 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after Scott allegedly went into one of the apartments and threatened to kill its male occupant, according to court documents obtained by The Meadville Tribune.

Scott allegedly told a neighbor of a desire to commit "suicide by cop" and had told the same neighbor he "wasn't going down without a fight" if police arrived.

Police were able to negotiate with Scott and convince him to give himself up without incident following the multi-hour standoff.

Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation blocked off several roads in the Clarks Mills area from traffic from midday to early Wednesday night due to the standoff.

