Mercer County woman in critical condition after being shot outside Walmart

UNION TWP. — A Mercer County woman is listed in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of Walmart at 2501 West State St.

State police said Melissa Spring, 43, of Grove City, was shot at 4:15 p.m. Sunday and was taken to Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation by police. The Union Township Police Department. also is assisting with the investigation.

