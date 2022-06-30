Mercer County woman faces charge of allowing sexual abuse of a child

Jun. 30—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman is facing a charge of allowing sexual abuse to be inflicted upon a child.

Amber Nicole Phillips (Stevens), 31, of Princeton has been charged with being a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust allowing sexual abuse of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The charge carries a possible sentence of five to 15 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

On Feb. 17, an investigation of the sexual exploitation and abuse of a female juvenile was started, Sommers said in his report. Another person in the case is Eric Shawn Phillips, who is married to Phillips.

Eric Shawn Phillips, 41, was arrested last February and charged with soliciting a minor via computer, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, Sommers said.

Sommers said that during the investigation, he obtained records from Snapchat, Facebook and Google relating to the involved parties.

A review of these records revealed conversations between Amber and Eric Phillips in which Amber Phillips "had knowledge and authorized the sexual abuse of (the juvenile) by Eric," Sommers said.

During an interview of Amber Phillips, "she admitted to having knowledge of sexual contact between (the juvenile) and Eric Phillips, Sommers said.

Amber Phillips is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Eric Shawn Phillips is being held at the same jail without bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

