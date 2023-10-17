Mercer County woman sentenced to prison time for smashing Capitol window during Jan. 6 riot

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to NBC News.

Rachel Powell smashed a Capitol window with an ice axe and cardboard tube before using a bullhorn to instruct rioters on how to “take” the building.

Powell was convicted on nine federal counts in July.

Powell recently received a personalized hat from former President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.

During her sentencing, Powel said she was ashamed of her behavior.

“I am deeply ashamed of my conduct,” she said. “I regret it, and it will never happen again.”

