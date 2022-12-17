Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.075

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) will pay a dividend of $0.075 on the 29th of December. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.5%.

Mercer International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Mercer International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 77.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 27%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Mercer International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Mercer International has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.46 total annually to $0.30. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.9% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. We are encouraged to see that Mercer International has grown earnings per share at 44% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Mercer International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Mercer International you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

