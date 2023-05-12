Mercer Island police looking for suspect after woman robbed at gunpoint

Mercer Island police are looking for a suspect after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m., the Mercer Island Police Department said they got a report of a robbery in the 5300 Block of East Mercer Way.

A woman told police she was walking when someone pointed a gun at her, forced her cell phone from her hand, and fled in a black sedan.

Police searched the area and found a sedan matching the description. Officers said they tried to pull the car over but it kept driving northbound toward Interstate 90. Officers followed the car and saw it driving fast and swerving to evade law enforcement. As the suspect approached I-90, police said the pursuit became too dangerous for pedestrians and motorists so they stopped following the car to preserve public safety.

The car’s description was relayed to surrounding agencies. Police said there were no injuries during the incident or the chase.

“Detectives are working with neighboring agencies to determine if the suspects in Wednesday’s armed robbery on Mercer Island are related to similar incidents that have occurred recently in nearby cities,” said the MIPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Dominic Amici at 206-457-9604.