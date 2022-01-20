Mercer man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles pleads guilty

Jan. 20—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was arrested and charged in December 2019 with first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse after two male juveniles said that he sexually assaulted them several times pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mercer County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Frankie Dean Belcher, 65, of Princeton appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. After being reminded of his rights including the right to a trial by jury, Belcher pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Each count carries a possible prison term of 10 to 25 years in prison.

An investigation started in Nov. 25, 2019 when Trooper J.I. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment responded to sexual assault allegations made by two male juveniles.

The juveniles stated that Belcher had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions over the span of several months, Jones said in his criminal complaint. Jones observed forensic interviews conducted by Child Protest staff for both juveniles, who said Belcher lured them to his farm with the prospect of making money in exchange for manual labor.

One of the male juveniles told investigators that he started visiting Belcher's farm and staying there during the summer of 2016. The boys would come to the farm during weekends to work, but said that they did "very little work" around the property.

They spent most of their time was spent shooting pool and riding Belcher's four-wheeler, Jones said in his report. One juvenile said Belcher kept luring him to his property by paying him cash for minimal work, and by allowing him access to the four-wheeler.

Belcher also bought a dirt bike for one of the juveniles and told him that he now had to do anything for him because of the gift, Jones said. The juvenile advised him that he would not, "knowing the defendant was grooming him and planning to sexually assault and abuse" him.

The second juvenile made similar statements during his forensic interview, Jones said. Belcher would bribe him in an attempt to get him to perform sex acts. Belcher also offered to buy him gifts such as a four-wheeler, a cow, and even offered land and to be put in Belcher's will.

Jones said in this report that he spoke to Belcher on Nov. 30, 2019. Belcher voluntarily agreed to come to the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. During a recorded interview, Belcher admitted to grabbing both juveniles' privates and performing sex acts on them.

Belcher is currently free on bond. His sentencing was scheduled for later this year.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch represented the state at Wednesday's plea hearing. Belcher was represented by attorney Derrick W. Lefler.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

