Mercer man found guilty of unlawful assault in shooting case

May 28—PRINCETON — A circuit court jury found a Mercer County man who was charged with using a shotgun to shoot a man in May 2020 guilty Thursday of unlawful assault.

A jury found Tyler Gene Campbell, 18, guilty of unlawful assault for the May 10, 2020 shooting of Quinzell Payne of Bluefield, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. Payne was shot during an incident at Kee Dam.

An investigation started when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were called about a possible explosion that resulted in serious injuries, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers said after the incident.

Additional investigation by Sommers, Deputy Z.T. Reed and Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn revealed that Payne had been shot with a shotgun and critically injured. Payne was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Virginia.

"Payne survived the shooting, but suffered permanent physical disability as a result of the gunfire," Cochran said.

After the jury rendered its verdict, Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope immediately revoked Campbell's bond and remanded him to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, Cochran stated.

The state was represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys John McGinnis and Adam Wolfe. Campbell was represented by attorneys Joe Harvey and J.J. McPherson.

McGinnis said that Campbell faced charges of malicious assault and attempted first-degree murder. Unlawful assault is a lesser included offense to malicious assault. Unlawful assault carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Swope will consider a defense motion for a new trial during a hearing scheduled in mid-June. If this motion is denied, Swope will proceed with sentencing, McGinnis said.

