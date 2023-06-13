Mercer man pleads guilty to threats against FBI

Jun. 13—A Mercer man faces sentencing this fall after pleading guilty to 14 counts in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to charges of threatening Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents via social media last summer.

Adam Bies pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV to seven counts of seven counts of making interstate threats and seven counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

Bies, 47, of 23 Falls Road, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 4 for threatening to murder, injure and assault FBI agents.

Bies made the online threats days after the FBI used a search warrant for an Aug. 8, 2022, search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida, for evidence of stolen classified documents.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the case, Bies issued a variety of threats on the social networking service Gab.

According to court documents, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from the MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding Gab user "BlankFocus," later identified as Bies.

The posts stated "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop" and "If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die," according to court documents.

According to court documents, on Aug. 10, 2022, Bies wrote: "Every single piece of (expletive) who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their (expletive) toilets deserves to die. You've declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU."

In another post on Aug. 10, Bies wrote: "HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door."

Bies was taken into custody Aug. 12.

Judge Stickman ordered Bies to remain in custody awaiting sentencing in October. In addition to a total sentence of 10 years, Bies faces up to a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution.