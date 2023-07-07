Mercer man sentenced for North Brunswick drunken fatal crash

A 28-year-old Mercer County man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for a drunken crash in North Brunswick which left a Linden man dead.

Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia, of Hightstown, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated in the June 2022 death of 34-year-old Levelt Alexis Jr., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Around 11:50 p.m. June 28, 2022, on Route 130 near the Farrington Inn, a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Vasquez-Garcia struck a Jeep Patriot driven by Alexis at a high rate of speed, killing him. The Highlander then crossed into oncoming lanes of travel where it struck other vehicles, Ciccone said.

An investigation revealed that Vasquez-Garcia was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Vasquez-Garcia must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole and his driver’s license will also be suspended for 10 years upon his release from prison.

