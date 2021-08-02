Mercer Santa impersonator arrested on child sex charges

Samantha Perry, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·1 min read

Aug. 1—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who once played Santa at a local restaurant has been arrested for multiple child sex crimes.

Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 68, of Athens, was taken into custody Friday evening by Cpl. J.R. Tupper, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Norwood is charged with six counts of sexual abuse first degree, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, two counts of attempt to commit a felony (sexual assault first degree) and one count of attempt to commit a felony (incest).

Tupper said the victims are six girls under the age of 18.

"He played Santa at Hardees in Princeton (in 2019)," Tupper said. "He has since shaved off his beard."

A Nov. 19, 2019, post on Norwood's Facebook page shows him dressed in a Santa Claus suit. In the message, he invites people to come out to Hardee's and take photos.

"Don't forget to bring the kids so they can tell Santa what they want for Christmas," Norwood wrote in the post.

Another picture on Norwood's Facebook page shows him wearing a Santa hat and smiling.

Norwood was arraigned Friday night by Mercer County Magistrate Mike Flanigan. A $50,000 cash and surety bond was set. He is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

Tupper said the investigation was conducted in cooperation with Child Protect of Mercer County and in consultation with Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

Anyone with additional information or concerns about the case is asked to contact Cpl. Tupper at the State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sky News Australia suspended from YouTube over new Covid rules

    Sky News Australia has been banned for a week from uploading videos to Youtube after it was accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The Sky News Australia channel on YouTube received a "strike" over "numerous" video clips, including "content that denies the existence of Covid-19," the video platform said. It means that the broadcaster is blocked from publishing videos on YouTube for seven days, and will be permanently banned from the platform if it receives a second a

  • Video shows Texas deputy pinning teen to the ground, arresting her mother

    The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which began with calls about the teen attempting suicide, officials said.

  • I Went to NYC and Miami This Summer (Finally!)—Here's Everything I Packed

    Travel outfits are the best outfits.

  • The Strokes Is This It at 20: Nudes, booze and 9/11

    How the New York City band's 2001 debut album heralded "a new spirit in guitar music".

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to board a plane with a gun and loaded magazine in February

    Newly obtained documents show that Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to board a plane in North Carolina with a Glock handgun in February.

  • Abandoned alligators find permanent home and oasis at sanctuary in Michigan

    While discarded goldfish aren't harmful to humans, other abandoned pets might be. Alligators have recently been dumped and seized from homes around the country. With so many of them turning up where they don't belong, a group of workers at an alligator sanctuary in Michigan have decided to take things into their own hands.

  • Couple Goals! Team USA's Gerek Meinhardt Wins Fencing Bronze After Wife Lee Kiefer's Historic Gold

    Gerek Meinhardt won bronze with the U.S. men's foil fencing team a week after wife Lee Kiefer picked up Team USA's first gold for individual foil

  • Indian woman recovers after 100 days with COVID

    Archana Devi returned to her family home in India's northern Meerut city on Friday after battling the coronavirus for 100 days.The 45-year old was admitted to hospital on April 21.She underwent extensive treatment before finally being discharged on July 30. Punit, her son, said that he had lost hopes that his mother would survive.But with proper treatment, she finally emerged victorious over the disease.He said she still has a cough and therefore needs oxygen support at home, but seems fine otherwise. Dr. Gyanendra Kumar works at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College where she was admitted He said her recovery look so long because she developed fibrosis in her lungs. The hospital had to give her physiotherapy to reduce her dependency on external oxygen support.She's one of thousands of people battling the coronavirus. India was battered by the Delta variant of the virus in April and May.But the number of infections has again been rising, with more cases being reported in recent weeks.The health ministry says the nationwide tally of infections has reached over 31 million since the start of the pandemic.

  • Black woman helping smash swimming stereotypes

    Paulana Lamonier is the founder and CEO of “Black People Will Swim."

  • As MTV Turns 40, It’s Time to Embrace the Generation That Grew Up With It (Column)

    MTV turns 40 on Sunday, and it hardly looks its age. Well, that’s because it hardly looks like, well, anything anymore. At least that’s the depressing state of the linear MTV channel, which in recent years has become 95% reruns of “Ridiculousness,” along with a handful of runs of 20-year-old movies (“Joe Dirt”) and limited […]

  • Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Olympics teeters

    Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah equalled the second-fastest time in history to retain her women's Olympic 100m title on Saturday as ongoing mental health problems left gymnastics superstar Simone Biles's Tokyo campaign teetering on the brink.

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Footage shows a 'frustrated' contractor using an excavator to wreck a new apartment complex over unpaid work

    The contractor from Blumberg, Germany, caused $600,000 worth of damage because he claimed the building's developer owed him $5.8 million, reports say.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

    A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, according to a DOJ criminal complaint.

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation that the former New York City major calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuli

  • 10 shot in 'brazen, coordinated' attack in Queens

    An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.