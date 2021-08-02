Mercer Santa impersonator arrested on child sex charges

Aug. 1—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who once played Santa at a local restaurant has been arrested for multiple child sex crimes.

Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 68, of Athens, was taken into custody Friday evening by Cpl. J.R. Tupper, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Norwood is charged with six counts of sexual abuse first degree, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, two counts of attempt to commit a felony (sexual assault first degree) and one count of attempt to commit a felony (incest).

Tupper said the victims are six girls under the age of 18.

"He played Santa at Hardees in Princeton (in 2019)," Tupper said. "He has since shaved off his beard."

A Nov. 19, 2019, post on Norwood's Facebook page shows him dressed in a Santa Claus suit. In the message, he invites people to come out to Hardee's and take photos.

"Don't forget to bring the kids so they can tell Santa what they want for Christmas," Norwood wrote in the post.

Another picture on Norwood's Facebook page shows him wearing a Santa hat and smiling.

Norwood was arraigned Friday night by Mercer County Magistrate Mike Flanigan. A $50,000 cash and surety bond was set. He is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

Tupper said the investigation was conducted in cooperation with Child Protect of Mercer County and in consultation with Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

Anyone with additional information or concerns about the case is asked to contact Cpl. Tupper at the State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com