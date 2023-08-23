Mercer Street homeless camp being cleared after earlier fire

A homeless encampment along the Interstate 5 Mercer Street ramp in Seattle is being cleared out Wednesday after a large fire there last week.

Last Monday, traffic cameras captured the fire near Mercer and Fairview Avenue North in South Lake Union.

A 46-year-old man living at the camp says he started the fire when he accidentally knocked over a lit candle.

Last Tuesday, a judge found probable cause for felony reckless burning and the man was initially held on $50,000 bail. Two days later, he was released without the King County Prosecutor’s Office filing charges. Instead, the investigation was sent to the Seattle City Attorney, where he could still face a lesser misdemeanor charge.

Court documents said the encampment is known to house at least a dozen people and is up against an apartment building. Also, on the side of the apartment building that faces the camp there is an exterior gas line.

“The fire would have spread to other tents and apartments if (the Seattle Fire Department) did not get involved and put out the fire,” documents said.