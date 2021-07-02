Mercer woman arrested: Suspect accused of 'conning', 'scamming' senior citizens

Jul. 2—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman accused of scamming and stealing from elderly individuals was arrested Wednesday night by troopers with the West Virginia State Police, officials said Thursday.

Kandice Marie Cline, 38, of Princeton, is charged with a number of crimes, Corporal J.L. Morris, with the Princeton detachment of the State Police, said.

Morris said Harvey "Lee" Henley Jr., 45, was also arrested during the incident in which Cline was apprehended.

Cline has been on the radar of local law enforcement for several months, Morris said.

"Kandice (Cline) has been ripping off a lot of older people in the area," Morris said. "The West Virginia State Police and (Mercer County) Sheriff's Department have been looking for her.

"My case began at the end of May, beginning of June," he said.

Cline was also wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Virginia.

Morris said Cline was arrested Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. when she allegedly fled in a vehicle from another trooper.

That vehicle was driven by Henley, who was arrested for accessory after the fact. "He was driving the vehicle in which she was picked up," Morris said.

"She was conning senior citizens — scamming them," Morris said. "All of her targets were elderly people."

Morris said Cline used various ruses, such as "she had been beaten up, needed a ride or needed help."

One man who tried to help Cline had his pocket picked, Morris said.

Another who gave her a ride had his credit card and PIN number stolen from his wallet, he said.

Morris said Cline admitted to pick pocketing one individual and getting $80 out of his wallet.

"I have no idea how many victims she had," Morris said. "She's been doing this for months, if not longer."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Morris said Cline was facing 30 counts of fraudulent use of an access device.

"Myself and other troopers have an array of charges against her," Morris said.

A Southern Regional Jail booking report shows Cline charged with entering without breaking and petit larceny.

A booking report states Henley is charged with accessory after the fact and fleeing in a vehicle.

Corporals S. Weikle and A.S. Reed are also working cases involving Cline.

