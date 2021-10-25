Merck asks EU regulator to authorize pill that treats COVID

·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The pharmaceutical company Merck says it has asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the first pill that has been shown to treat the disease.

In a statement on Monday, Merck said the EU drug regulator had started an expedited licensing process for molnupiravir. If given the green light, it would be the first treatment for COVID-19 that does not need to be administered through needles or intravenous infusions.

Earlier this month, Merck asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK molnupiravir, and a decision is expected within weeks.

The company reported this month that the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19. The results were so strong that independent medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems.

It would also bolster a two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea plots course to scrapping COVID curbs by early 2022

    South Korea unveiled on Monday a three-phase strategy to get back to normal from the coronavirus with all limits on gatherings and distancing gone by February, after it achieved a goal of vaccinating 70% of its people on the weekend. South Korea has been largely successful in managing the pandemic without the lockdowns and death rates seen in many other parts of the world, largely through intensive testing, tracing, distancing and masks. Visitors to high-risk venues, such as indoor gyms, saunas and karaoke bars will have to be fully vaccinated, while private gatherings in the capital, Seoul, and surrounding areas can include up to 10 people regardless of vaccination status.

  • Thailand to regulate digital platform service businesses

    Thailand's cabinet on Monday approved a draft decree to regulate digital platform service businesses to maintain financial and commercial stability and to prevent damage to the public, a government spokesman said. Such businesses, both in and outside of Thailand, will need to notify the government before operating, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement. The law will apply to various digital platform services including online marketplaces, social commerce, food delivery, space sharing, ride/car sharing and online search engines, he said.

  • World struggles to curb damage as greenhouse gas levels hit record

    GENEVA/GLASGOW (Reuters) -Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is "way off track" on capping rising temperatures, the United Nations said on Monday, showing the task facing climate talks in Glasgow aimed at averting dangerous levels of warming. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises "far in excess" of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

  • Another homicide reported in Charlotte’s South End area. The victim was 21, CMPD says

    The victim died Sunday after being taken to a hospital, police say.

  • Afghan women lawyers on the run face life in limbo abroad

    When the Taliban seized Afghanistan, lawyer Bibi Chaman Hafizi heard the militants were going door to door, hunting for people who worked for the state, so she burned every document in her home and went into hiding. Like dozens more women working in the legal sphere, Hafizi, who handled cases for the Counter Narcotics Justice Centre, was chased out of Afghanistan by the men they had jailed, now freed from prison by the insurgents. "When the Taliban came, we felt fear," she said, sitting in a bare-bones apartment in the Greek capital.

  • COVID: 15 more deaths reported in Singapore, 3,383 new cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (24 October) confirmed 3,383 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 172,644 – as well as 15 deaths due to the disease.

  • 'Bombshell' NIH letter on bat coronavirus research reveals Fauci's big lie, professor says

    A leading critic of the National Institutes of Health contends the federal agency “put at risk” U.S. public health and national security by funding a bat coronavirus research project by EcoHealth Alliance.

  • ‘Molecularly Impossible’: Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has accused Fauci and NIH of funding research in Wuhan that led to Covid-19, but the nation's top epidemiologist said the senator is "absolutely incorrect"

  • Duchess of Cornwall on mother’s osteoporosis: ‘If you don’t take care, that’s what will happen to you’

    The Duchess of Cornwall has disclosed that she makes her grandchildren look at photos of her mother to warn them to look after themselves and avoid osteoporosis.

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Breakfasts I Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

    For many of us, the idea of making breakfast every day can be a little overwhelming. And as a dietitian on a budget, getting takeout every morning isn't in the cards for me either. But having a healthy, filling breakfast doesn't have to take a lot of time.

  • Expert tips on how to deal with loneliness and why it’s important

    According to a Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research report, “satisfying social relationships are essential for mental and physical well-being”.

  • Suzanne Somers Fans Are Cheering Her on After Seeing Her Pantsless 75th Birthday Instagram

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • Let's treat Americans injured by the COVID-19 vaccine fairly

    People injured by many vaccines are covered by a generous government program, but COVID-19 injuries fall under a different, stingier program.

  • His NBA Dream Was Right There. Then He Couldn't Move His Legs.

    On June 20, 2019, Kris Wilkes awoke in an Airbnb near downtown Indianapolis. He was happy. Next to him was the woman he was falling in love with. Scattered throughout the rest of the rooms of the rented house were friends and family members who had supported him throughout his budding basketball career. It was the morning of the NBA draft, and Wilkes was on the cusp of achieving a childhood dream. Just a few miles up the road at North Central High School, Wilkes had become a coveted basketball r

  • Home care system for elderly with dementia is ‘on its knees’

    Elderly people with dementia are being forced into care homes for want of basic help at home, a major charity has warned.

  • China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to stamp out any sporadic local outbreaks, particularly in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. More than 100 locally transmitted cases have been confirmed over the last week across 11 provincial areas, with most linked to 13 different tour groups.

  • These Aren’t Justices. They’re Used Car Salesmen, and They’re Coming for Your Abortion Rights.

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyOne of the oldest sales tricks in the book is the one where the salesperson presents the potential buyer with an extremely crappy option first, and follows that up with an only moderately crappy second option. The potential buyer, dazzled by the jump in quality between options one and two, won’t scrutinize option two as much, because it’s so much better than option one. This has been employed by slimy realtors, wedding planners, and used

  • Recipients of Johnson Johnson shot rush to get boosters

    Jennifer Lopez, 58, had jumped at the chance to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last March, but soon began feeling regret when data showed it might be less effective than other coronavirus vaccines. So, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots Thursday night for all Johnson & Johnson recipients who had gone two months since their shot, Lopez wasted no time seeking one out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • New study finds that COVID-19 can damage brain cells, impairing cognitive function

    The study, conducted by scientists from France, Germany, and Spain, found that "ghost vessels" are left behind after cells die due to COVID-19.

  • Walmart offers employees a more 'flexible' way of working, asking them to return to the office next month

    Walmart's decision comes as many companies grapple with whether to make a return to the office mandatory for employees who transitioned to remote work early in the pandemic.