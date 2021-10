Reuters

GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.