Merck avoided billions in U.S. tax by offshoring Keytruda profits - senator

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Wyden at a Senate Finance Committee hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Erman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron Wyden
    Ron Wyden
    United States senator from Oregon

By Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co avoided billions of dollars of U.S. taxes in recent years on its top-selling cancer drug Keytruda by booking all the profits from the treatment outside of the United States, according to an ongoing investigation by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.

The committee's chairman Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon sent a letter to Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis on Wednesday criticizing the drugmaker for refusing to provide all the information the committee has requested. Wyden's office provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.

Democrats on the committee have been investigating how the tax law passed by Republicans in 2017 has benefited large U.S. pharmaceutical companies such as Merck and AbbVie and whether those companies have been exploiting foreign subsidiaries to avoid taxes.

Wyden said in the letter that Merck was able to avoid U.S. taxes on Keytruda - even on sales in the United States - by holding patents in the Netherlands and manufacturing the drug in Ireland.

"Prior to today, we have received two letters from the Senate Finance Committee requesting responses to questions around our tax rate, and in each case, we have cooperated and responded with information that we believe appropriately addressed their inquiries," Merck said in an emailed statement.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cancer immunotherapy Keytruda is one of the world's top-selling drugs. Merck sold around $17.2 billion of it in 2021, with around $9.8 billion of those sales in the United States.

Merck's effective tax rate last year was 11%, Wyden said in his letter, just over half the current U.S. corporate tax rate of 21%.

Wyden said the $22.4 billion of sales it reported in the United States accounted for 46% of Merck's sales in 2021. Still, the company only reported $1.85 billion in pretax income in the United States for the year - less than 15% of its total pretax income.

Earlier this month, an interim report from the committee said that shifting profits overseas by AbbVie Inc resulted in "stunningly low effective tax rates."

In 2018, Reuters laid out how AbbVie reported its income in lower tax jurisdictions, which was possible in part because the company parked the majority of the patents for its top-selling drug, the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira, in tax haven Bermuda.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Caroline Humer and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Merck (MRK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investor focus is likely to be on the sales of Merck's (MRK) blockbuster oncology medicine, Keytruda, and COVID-19 antiviral pill, molnupiravir when the company reports Q2 earnings.

  • Seagen Tips Its Hand In Bladder Cancer, But Is It Enough To Woo Merck?

    Nearly two-thirds of bladder cancer patients responded to a combination from Seagen and Merck, leading SGEN stock to jump Tuesday.

  • A Recession Appears Inevitable, but There Are Still Places to Invest

    A few homebuilders and healthcare stocks seem likely to hold up better than most of the market in a recession.

  • U.S. goods trade deficit narrows sharply; core capital goods shipments strong

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in June amid a surge in exports, which could potentially calm fears that the economy contracted again in the second quarter. Gross domestic product last quarter also likely received a lift from business spending on equipment, with other data from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing a solid increase in shipments of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft in June. The goods trade deficit shrank 5.6% to $98.2 billion.

  • Teck CEO Don Lindsay to Exit Miner After 17 Years at Helm

    (Bloomberg) -- Don Lindsay is stepping down as chief executive officer of Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd., ending a 17-year run that saw him make a number of large deals but also receive criticism from investors over his pay and performance. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kill

  • AbbVie (ABBV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) second-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of strong demand for immunology drugs, aesthetics and cosmetics products. Investors are likely to enquire on ABBV's plans to counter Humira LOE.

  • U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is proposing to require new passenger airplanes have a second barrier to the flight deck. The proposed rule to protect flight decks from intrusion requires aircraft manufacturers to install a second physical barrier on planes produced after the rule goes into effect and used in commercial passenger service in the United States. After the hijacking of four U.S. airplanes on Sept. 11, 2001, the FAA adopted standards for flight deck security to make them resistant to forcible intrusion and unauthorized entry.

  • U.S. spots first monkeypox case in a pregnant woman as cases climb

    While pregnant women are among those at the highest risk of severe disease, both mom and baby are "doing well" so far.

  • Spotify Adds Subscribers, Ad Revenue Despite Fears of U.S. Economic Malaise

    The audiostreaming company surpassed forecasts, growing its subscriber base by 19% in its second quarter to reach 433 million monthly users.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • Megacap Tech Earnings Have Investors Looking Past the Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for technology company earnings, to the point that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision Wednesday could be something of an afterthought.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SE

  • T-Mobile Tops Subscriber Estimates After Rivals Hit Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. raised its subscriber growth forecast for the second straight quarter, blowing past inflation-related setbacks that ensnared rivals AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces

  • Drugmakers Hope New Heart Drugs Boost Sales, Revive Market

    Merck, Novartis and others are seeking to revive the $48 billion market, which had shrunk after top-selling cholesterol and other drugs lost patent protection.

  • Bristol Myers profit beats estimates on resilient Revlimid sales

    (Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday reported bigger second-quarter profit than expected as sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid did not drop as steeply as feared despite competition from generic drugs. The U.S. drugmaker cut its annual sales forecast slightly to $46 billion due to the impact of the strong dollar, sending its shares down 2.7% to $71.72 before the opening bell. The profit beat was unlikely to excite investors since it was driven by products that do not have market exclusivity anymore, and newer treatments are still slow to launch, said Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal.

  • Spotify stock soars on Q2 revenue and subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in UnitedHealth (UNH)?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Stocks: Tech leads gains, home builders fall, Sherwin-Williams sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Here’s what activists at Elliott Management could target at PayPal

    After a rough start to the year, PayPal reportedly has caught the attention of activists in a development that's offering some welcome relief for its beleaguered stock.

  • Kraft Heinz Raises Sales Outlook as Prices Soar

    Kraft Heinz raised its sales outlook for the year after higher prices lifted second-quarter revenue at a double-digit rate even as it sold fewer items.

  • Stocks Climb in Tech-Led Rally Before Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied Wednesday as a batch of resilient company earnings helped alleviate some of the wider caution in markets ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve monetary-policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on