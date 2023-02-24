Merck-Backed Kelun-Biotech Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A biotech subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. selected Citic Securities Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to work on its upcoming initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kelun-Biotech plans to list as soon as in 2023, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It is too early in the process to determine the offering size, the people said.

The unit of the Sichuan, China-based firm counts investors such as IDG Capital, Merck & Co. and Cinda Capital as backers, according to a disclosure from Kelun Pharma. The company was valued at 6 billion yuan ($870 million) pre-money in its fundraising in December, the disclosure shows.

Shares of Kelun Pharma were little changed on Friday, giving the company a market value of $5.9 billion.

Considerations are ongoing, details such as timing could change and more banks could be added, the people said. Representatives for Citic Securities and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

A representative for Kelun Pharma said the company strictly follows requirements regarding the progress of Kelun-Biotech’s Hong Kong IPO, and relevant information will be disclosed in official announcements.

Founded in 2016, Kelun-Biotech focuses on oncology and autoimmune conditions, according to a press release. Merck and Kelun-Biotech agreed in December to develop seven cancer treatment candidates, in a pact that could be worth as much as $9.3 billion including future development and milestone payments, the release showed.

--With assistance from Claire Che.

(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine

    Former President Donald Trump brought water and cleaning supplies during a visit to the site of Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

  • Trump tells people of East Palestine to 'have a great time' amid toxic train derailment

    Trump tells people of East Palestine to 'have a great time' amid toxic train derailment

  • Asia Stocks Erase Gain on China; Yen Swings on BOJ: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities gave up most of their advance as Chinese markets opened Friday, with Hong Kong-listed tech stocks leading the decliners. The yen fluctuated as the nominee to become Bank of Japan governor spoke in parliament.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fea

  • Ueda Backs BOJ Easing Now, Normalization If Price Goal Reached

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will need to consider normalizing policy if the outlook for prices improves, while backing a continuation of stimulus for now.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketUS

  • Bulls' DeMar DeRozan set to face Nets as thigh injury improves

    DeMar DeRozan is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games with a thigh injury that he said has plagued him for weeks but now is improving.

  • Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

    The online house-flipper said it had $2.9 billion in quarterly revenue from selling 7,512 homes in the fourth quarter, down 25% from a year ago.

  • Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Washboard Abs DANCING After Divorce

    Gisele Bündchen is living her best life! The supermodel celebrated Carnival in her home country of Brazil, and documented all the fun she's having on Instagram. During the festivities, Gisele rocked a 'Brahma' cropped shirt and white pants, similar to the look she wore in 2004 at the celebration. At one point, she let loose dancing to samba music.

  • Turkey Hints at Rate Pause After Surprise Cut Follows Quakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarTurkey’s central bank surprised with a smaller interest-rate cut than forecast after the country’s worst earthquake disaster in decades, signaling further mone

  • 2 No-Brainer Businesses to Invest In For the Long Haul

    A couple of stocks I would classify as low-risk, no-brainer investments that I think Buffett would like include UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD). Another no-brainer investment worth considering is alcohol.

  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to Diana Shipping Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being […]

  • Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging AnheuserBusch InBev (BUD) This Year?

    Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) and Altria (MO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • DZ, Germany's Second-Largest Bank, Taps Metaco for Digital Asset Custody

    This is the fourth such partnership Metaco has made with major financial institutions in eight months.

  • Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

    Japanese telecommunications NTT on Thursday unveiled a prototype chip that it believes will help boost communications speed in data centers and across undersea fiber optic cables in the future. While the technology's release is still years out, the tiny chip would amplify a 100 Gigahertz (GHz) electrical signal, said Kazuhiro Gomi president and CEO at NTT Research, Inc. in Silicon Valley. NTT said its development will speed up the Internet for consumers and accelerate communication for data centers in the future.

  • Klarna wins over the US

    The U.S. is now Swedish payment giant Klarna’s biggest market by revenue, surpassing Germany, and that has CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski feeling proud. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Siemiatkowski shared that Klarna saw a 71% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the U.S. last year compared to 2021. Klarna’s big push into the U.S. market was with its BNPL (buy now, pay later) product, which didn’t really take off until around 2018 and 2019, according to the executive.

  • Ozy Media, CEO Carlos Watson Charged With Fraud

    Watson is accused of falsifying information about Ozy’s performance and inflating its projected earnings.

  • 2 Bargain-Basement Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Home Depot's (NYSE: HD) earnings have soared over the past few years. Home Depot also has seen its investments pay off over time, with return on invested capital rising. Home Depot saw a sales slowdown in the fourth quarter of last year.

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.