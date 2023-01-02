Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Merck Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & General Counsel, Jennifer Zachary, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$99.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$111. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Jennifer Zachary's holding.

In the last year Merck insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Merck Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Merck. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Merck

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Merck insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$178m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Merck Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Merck stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Merck is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Merck.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

