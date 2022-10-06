Is Merck & Co. (MRK) a Good Long-Term Investment?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a healthcare company. On October 3, 2022, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stock closed at $87.55 per share. One-month return of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was 1.31% and its shares gained 7.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has a market capitalization of $221.789 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) reported a strong first quarter and raised its financial guidance for 2022. The company also continues to benefit from the recent rotation into pharmaceuticals, which historically has been a more defensive industry.” TZIDO SUN/Shutterstock.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 79 hedge fund portfolios held Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) at the end of the second quarter which was 84 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.