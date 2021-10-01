Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
Lewis Krauskopf and Manojna Maddipatla
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf and Manojna Maddipatla

(Reuters) - Positive clinical trial results for Merck & Co's experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill reverberated through the healthcare sector on Friday, sending the drugmaker's stock price soaring while denting high-flying shares of vaccine companies and makers of other coronavirus therapies.

Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Experts hailed the news as potentially a huge advance in the fight against COVID-19.

At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

"We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

Moderna shares tumbled 13% in midday trading, while Pfizer, which is developing a COVID-19 pill of its own, fell 1.3%. U.S. shares of BioNTech dropped 11%.

For Moderna investors, the Merck news presented an opportunity to lock in gains after an already stunning run. Shares of Moderna, which were added to the S&P 500 in mid July, remain up some 220% in 2021 despite Friday's declines. BioNTech's shares were also still up about 200% for the year, even with Friday's fall. The Merck news is a "great reason for folks to be taking profits off the table” in Moderna and BioNTech shares, said Sahak Manuelian, head of equity trading at Wedbush Securities. "These moves can get exacerbated to the downside given the momentum they have had to the upside."

Shares of other companies with COVID-19 vaccines also fell, with AstraZeneca down 2% and Novavax falling 16%.

Companies with other COVID-19 therapies that are administered intravenously or through injection also traded lower, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals In down nearly 5% and Gilead Sciences Inc off about 2%.

Healthcare was the only one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors in negative territory in mid-day trading, falling 0.5%. "We see molnupiravir, with its oral format as a clear game changer that is likely to meaningfully impact not just the treatment paradigm for COVID-19 but also has potential utility in the prevention setting," Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a research note.

Merck is conducting a late-stage trial to see if its antiviral pill can prevent COVID-19 infection, in addition to the study that showed it can significantly cut hospitalization and death in those already infected.

Merck, whose shares were last up about 9%, leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Rivals such as Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG with partner Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc are running late-stage trials of their pills. Atea shares were up 19%.

Merck, which discontinued its own COVID-19 vaccine program, had seen its shares fall about 4% for the year through Thursday, before they moved into positive territory for 2021 on Friday.

"Merck has kind of been dead in the water to investors for the past couple of quarters," said Kevin Gade, portfolio manager with Bahl & Gaynor, which owns Merck shares. "This shows their R&D engine is not dead and they were first ... in what could be a multi-billion dollar opportunity."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers nearly 394 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 392,909,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 474,245,945 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.36 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Two juveniles charged in Kansas City shooting that killed two teenagers in March

    Both of the shooting victims were 15-years-old.

  • Nobel Medicine Prize for COVID-19 vaccine? It may be too soon

    Scientists behind COVID-19 vaccines could be in the running to win the Nobel Prize for Medicine even though the pandemic is far from over. Some scientists say it is just a matter of time: If the work that went into developing the vaccines is not recognised when this year's prize is announced on Monday, it will win the award in years to come. But COVID-19 vaccines have helped some wealthy states return almost to normality while others are yet to receive vaccine doses in large quantities.

  • Merck to submit its experimental COVID-19 oral treatment for emergency use authorization

    Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental pill significantly reduces the effects of COVID-19 and plans to submit its findings to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. CBS News researcher Max Bayer speaks with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how this drug differs from those already in use.

  • 45% of parents don’t plan to get young kids vaccinated, even after FDA approval

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Parent Polling […]

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • As deaths rise, vaccine opponents find a foothold in Bosnia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hospitals across Bosnia are again filling with COVID-19 patients gasping for air, and the country's pandemic death toll is rising. When the European Union launched its mass vaccination campaign, non-member Bosnia struggled along with most other Balkan nations to get supplies. It is now down to a trickle even though Bosnia has Europe's highest coronavirus mortality rate at 4.5%, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • Dow Jones Up As Merck Rockets On Covid Pill; Disney Gains On ScarJo Settlement; Biden Makes Infrastructure Move

    The Dow Jones rose as Merck surged on a new Covid pill. Disney gained on a Scarlett Johansson settlement. Joe Biden moved on infrastructure.

  • A major new workplace safety initiative targets dangerous heat on the job, but what about chronic heat exposure?

    Constructions workers in warm climates are often exposed to dangerous heat. Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesThe summer of 2021 was devilishly hot across much of the U.S. Just five minutes in an attic guest room with no air conditioning could be enough to leave a person drenched in sweat and lightheaded, as one of us discovered during a heat wave in Washington state. It’s the kind of heat where it’s impossible to move, to think, to do anything. In parts of the U.S., people work in heat and then go ho

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay damages to Sandy Hook families after calling shooting "giant hoax"

    Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is responsible for all damages in two lawsuits instigated after he falsely called the Sandy Hook shooting a "giant hoax," a Texas judge ruled this week.Why it matters: This is Jones' latest defeat in defamation lawsuits related to his false claims about the 2012 mass shooting. Nine families have filed suit against him since he first started making the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • If these Mets ever had a 'core,' it’s about to be blown up

    By next season, any semblance of what seemed to identify the Mets from 2019 to 2021 will be in large part gone.

  • ‘AHS: Double Feature’ Star Kaia Gerber on ‘Death Valley’ Premiere’s Impossible Twist

    "It's definitely all connected," Gerber says of the 1950s and present-day timelines

  • Massachusetts state troopers resigning over vaccine mandate

    Dozens of state troopers are turning in their resignations over the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, one police organization in Massachusetts said.

  • Universal Studios, Six Flags are requiring COVID vaccines or tests: How it will work

    The new requirement, outlined in an L.A. County health order, starts Oct. 7 and will be in effect during the busy weeks leading up to Halloween.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

    Yes, people who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated — even without a booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you're fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J. The CDC says people 65 and older, long-term care residents and others ages 50 to 64 with health problems such as diabetes or heart disease should get boosters if they got Pfizer shots at least six months ago.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.