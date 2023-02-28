Merck to discontinue Keytruda combination study for prostate cancer

(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Tuesday it will stop a late-stage trial evaluating a combination therapy with its cancer drug Keytruda in patients with a type of advanced prostate cancer.

The U.S. drugmaker said the decision was based on an interim analysis of data from the study which showed the combination therapy did not improve overall survival in prostate cancer patients compared to placebo.

Merck said another combination treatment with Keytruda did not meet the main goal in a separate late-stage study evaluating it for a type of lung cancer.

