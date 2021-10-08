Merck drug less effective against moderate COVID - India regulatory source

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir has not shown "significant efficacy" against moderate COVID-19, a source with the Drug Controller General of India said.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd wants to discontinue a late-stage trial of molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients, the regulator's expert committee said on Friday.

"There is no significant efficacy against moderate COVID and the effective efficacy is towards mild cases," the source said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions.

The regulator and health ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

