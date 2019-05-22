Merck Foundation Announces Grant to American Cancer Society to Improve Access to Cancer Care in Resource-Limited Settings

$1.99 Million Grant Supports Patient Navigation Initiative in

Sub-Saharan Africa

KENILWORTH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACS?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#ACSlt;/agt;–The Merck Foundation (the Foundation) and the American Cancer Society

(ACS) announced today that the Foundation awarded a $1.99 million,

five-year grant to ACS to improve support and access to care for people

living with cancer in low-and-middle-income countries, particularly in

sub-Saharan Africa. This funding will help ACS further develop its

capacity development approach to expanding patient navigation to

countries with a growing burden of cancer.





More than 70% of the 9 million cancer-related deaths worldwide are in

resource-limited settings, where patients face many barriers in seeking

a timely diagnosis and receiving high-quality cancer care. Patient

navigators—whether nurses providing cancer education or lay health

workers linking patients to transportation services in the

community—play a vital role in supporting patients from the point of

diagnosis at a health facility through their treatment journey.

With support from the Foundation, ACS will fortify its patient

navigation program in Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), a national

referral hospital in Kenya, and adapt it for a high need facility in

Uganda – The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), which serves about 200

patients daily.

“

We are excited about the American Cancer Society’s program to bring

patient navigation services to cancer patients in areas of the world

where care coordination is especially challenging” says Dr. Julie Louise

Gerberding, chief patient officer, Merck and vice chair, Merck

Foundation Board of Trustees. “

Cancer patients deserve quality care

delivered with compassion, regardless of where they live.”

This grant is a first step toward broad expansion of patient navigation

programs to help more patients in resource-limited settings receive

timely, high-quality cancer care. As part of this effort, ACS will

develop a comprehensive guide and toolkit to develop and implement

patient navigation programs, designed specifically for health facilities

in low- and middle-income countries. Lessons learned from collaborating

with hospitals in Kenya and Uganda will be incorporated into this guide,

which ACS will pilot in health institutions in Asia and Latin America.