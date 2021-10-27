Merck Inks Licensing Pact To Broaden Generic Manufacturing Of COVID-19 Antiviral

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

  • Merck said the royalty-free license would apply to 105 low- and middle-income countries.

  • It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, an antiviral pill Merck has developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Related Link: WHO-Led Program Intends To Purchase Oral COVID-19 Antivirals For , Including Merck's: Reuters.

  • "This is the first transparent, public health-driven voluntary license for a COVID-19 medical technology," Merck and MPP said in a joint statement.

  • Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Emory University will not receive sales royalties for molnupiravir under this agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.

  • Related Link: Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral.

  • Price Action: MRK shares up 0.18% at $82.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Merck & Co. (MRK) Ahead of Earnings?

    Merck & Co. (MRK) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • France says it has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

    France has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck & Co's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug for adults, the country's health minister Olivier Veran told a hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday. Merck & Co said on Monday that the European Union's drug regulator had initiated a real-time review of its experimental COVID antiviral drug for adults.

  • U.S. drug company Merck strikes deal with nonprofit to share COVID pill formula with poorer nations

    U.S. drug company Merck strikes deal with nonprofit to share COVID pill formula with poorer nations

  • No White House trick or treating this Halloween

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will not be at the White House on Halloween to hand out candy to trick or treaters this year, according to Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary.Driving the news: The Bidens will be in Rome for the G20 summit, which takes place from Oct. 30-31. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October, and w

  • Genetic Analysis Reveals Origin of All Domesticated Horses

    Scientists have pinpointed the origin of the modern domesticated horse to an ancient breed that arose 4,200 years ago in the western Eurasian steppe. The post Genetic Analysis Reveals Origin of All Domesticated Horses appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why Pfizer and BioNTech Will Be Bigger Winners Than Moderna With Mix-and-Match Boosters

    Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of "mix-and-match" COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Any person eligible to receive a booster won't have to stick with the same vaccine used in their primary vaccination. This FDA decision opens the door to even more of a contest between the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. That's especially the case between the two most widely adopted vaccines.

  • The new US travel rules exclude recipients of two popular vaccines

    The Biden administration announced it will ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US, but only those with certain doses.

  • Which COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should I get? Here's how to choose

    Federal health officials aren't giving any specific recommendations, but there are options for COVID-19 boosters, and it's OK if you mix vaccines.

  • Can I get a booster shot? Latest guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines

    The CDC recently recommended additional doses for millions of Americans, including all adults who were first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

  • How Is Alzheimer's Disease Treated? Experts Discuss Current Options—Including One New Promising Drug

    Alzheimer’s Disease is a progressive type of dementia with no cure. The FDA has approved 5 drugs for treating symptoms and one that may slow cognitive decline.

  • U.S. releases updated vaccination, testing rules for foreign travelers

    Foreign travelers will be allowed entry to the U.S. beginning Nov. 8 if they can provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with a shot authorized by the World Health Organization and a negative test within three days of departure, the White House announced Monday.Why it matters: The updated guidance, which exempts children under the age of 18 from the vaccine requirement, is intended to provide further clarity for airlines and foreign nationals who have been restricted from traveling to the U.S

  • Novavax Stock Is Rising. Its Long-Delayed Vaccine Is Moving Ahead.

    The company said it completed its submission for authorization to U.K. regulators. It will ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization by year-end.

  • Why an Alzheimer's-focused biotech hoping to 'change the world' shed 70% of its value

    A clinical trial showed that patients with the greatest reduction in a specific bacterium saw the greatest cognitive benefit from the South San Francisco company's drug, but the trail failed to meet its primary targets.

  • The FDA's expert panel just gave a thumbs-up for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in younger children, clearing the path for authorization in a matter of days

    Younger children between 5 and 11 years old could start getting the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as soon as early November.

  • FDA advisors recommend BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children

    A group of scientists who advise the Food and Drug Administration said the benefits of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

  • COVID-19 vaccine for kids: What parents should know

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 received a vote of approval Tuesday from an advisory panel at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vote was the first step in a regulatory process for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine that could allow kids to get their first shots in early November and become fully immunized by early December. Here are 10 questions answered about the COVID-19 vaccines and kids as families seek to make the best decisions.

  • Flagship Pioneering spinout thinks it has a treatment for 'long Covid'

    In a near first for the biotech industry, Axcella Therapeutics Inc. is launching a clinical study investigating a new drug to treat "long Covid."

  • Lilly kicks off application for Alzheimer's drug U.S. approval

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it has started the application process for a U.S. approval of its closely watched experimental Alzheimer's drug and expects a regulatory decision by the second half of 2022, potentially setting it up against rival Biogen's recently approved Aduhelm. Lilly said it has started a real-time submission for its donanemab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval for use in early Alzheimer's disease. Biogen used the same regulatory pathway, which requires a study to confirm the drug works as intended against the fatal mind-wasting disease, to get approval for its treatment in June.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. FDA advisers back Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children

    An expert panel on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to recommend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks. An authorization for that age group would be would be an important regulatory step toward reaching about 28 million children for inoculation, most of them back in school for in-person learning. The FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of its outside experts, but usually does.

  • U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 24. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 13.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.