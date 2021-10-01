Merck Surges as Covid Pill Looks to Ease Hospital Strains

Merck Surges as Covid Pill Looks to Ease Hospital Strains
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Annett and Emma Court
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. shares posted their biggest gain in 12 years after the company’s experimental pill slashed the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19 in a study, findings that could eventually yield a simple way to treat many virus patients before they ever reach the hospital.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The drug, known as molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in an interim analysis of a late-stage clinical trial, Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP said in a statement on Friday.

The study results were so encouraging that Merck and closely held Ridgeback, in consultation with independent trial monitors and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, elected to stop enrolling patients and begin the process of gaining regulatory clearance.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results,” Merck Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said in an interview. “You don’t have to go to the hospital, you don’t have to go to a center to have it infused. It’s a pill you can take at home.”

Merck rose as much as 12% in New York trading, its biggest intraday gain since March 13, 2009.

The companies now plan to seek an emergency-use authorization from the FDA as quickly as possible, Davis said.

Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the data impressive and indicated that regulators would move fast to review it once the application is submitted.

“We always hesitate to make any timelines,” Fauci said at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, adding that the FDA, “in their usual very efficient and effective way, will examine the data as quickly as they possibly can.”

If the medication reaches the market, it would mark an important milestone in the pandemic. While there are several drugs available to treat Covid-19, they can be either cumbersome to give to patients, or intended for use in only the most seriously ill.

So far, no easy-to-use option has been available for people who are infected but not yet sick enough to need hospital care. That has left many caregivers with a difficult choice: send infected people home to try to ride out their illness and risk getting worse, or admit more patients to what are often already-crowded intensive-care units.

Other Treatments

Monoclonal antibody therapies made by companies including Eli Lilly & Co., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc and partner Vir Biotechnology Inc. have been cleared by the FDA to treat mild to moderate Covid-19. While the drugs have been in increasing demand in many states, they require an infusion, which can add to the strain on health systems.

Other medications are used to treat much sicker patients. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir was one of the earliest therapies to get an FDA authorization, but it is meant for the hospitalized. And the low-cost steroid dexamethasone, while very effective, is usually only used in the most gravely ill.

Read More: Merck’s Covid Pill Is Front-Runner in Elusive Antiviral Quest

Health officials in the U.S. have consistently emphasized vaccines as the primary tool for fighting the pandemic, and so far, more than 75% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose.

However, that still leaves millions more who are vulnerable to infection, and the recent wave of illness spurred by the spread of the delta variant has placed a significant burden on hospitals in areas with lower immunization rates.

Molnupiravir would give doctors an option to keep infected patients out of emergency rooms. It is intended for use in nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients who have had symptoms for five or fewer days and are at risk for a severe infection. It is in a class of drugs called nucleoside analogues that target the virus’s reproductive mechanism.

Planned Analysis

Merck and Ridgeback’s findings came out of a previously planned analysis of 775 patients who had been in the clinical trial since at least early August.

The companies said 7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died through 29 days, compared with 14.1% who received a placebo. Through 29 days, none of the participants taking molnupiravir died, compared with eight deaths in the placebo group.

The trial had planned to enroll 1,550 participants, and around 90% had already signed up. Patients who were taking a placebo will have the opportunity to start on molnupiravir, Davis said.

Merck plans to submit the data to other regulators worldwide. It said in the statement that it expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by year-end, with more expected in 2022.

In June, the company agreed to a $1.2 billion supply deal with the U.S. government, under which it would supply 1.7 million courses of the treatment.

Earlier this week, Merck presented other data from early-stage research showing that molnupiravir appears to inhibit several major variants of the coronavirus, including the highly contagious delta strain.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech company that is developing its own antiviral drug with Roche Holding AG, jumped as much as 33% after Merck and Ridgeback’s announcement.

(Updates with comment from Anthony Fauci beginning in 7th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merck CEO Sees ‘Multibillion-Dollar’ Opportunity With Acceleron

    Merck CEO Robert Davis sees "a multibillion-dollar opportunity" with the acquisition of Acceleron. Merck's Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in seven years.

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Pregnant women should ‘absolutely get vaccinated as soon as possible,’ doctor urges

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its strongest plea yet to pregnant women: get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • UPDATE 1-Britain's antiviral chief hints at interest in Merck COVID-19 pill

    The chair of Britain's antivirals taskforce declined to comment directly about talks over Merck & Co Inc's experimental oral COVID-19 drug molnupiravir, but hinted at Britain's interest in buying the potential breakthrough pill. Taskforce chair Eddie Gray was speaking to reporters after interim clinical trial results published on Thursday showed molnupiravir reduced the chance of hospitalisation or death for patients at risk of severe disease by about 50%. "We are involved in looking closely at all of the options available, but we're really not in a position to give out the details around specific conversations at this moment in time," he told a briefing about molnupiravir after the results were published, which was also attended by a Merck representative.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday. It’s the beginning of the fourth quarter and all three major indexes are modestly […]

  • Is Merck a Buy After Covid-Treatment Report? Check the Chart.

    Merck is at 52-week highs after the health-care giant reported progress with its Covid treatment. Here's the chart and outlook.

  • U.S. Factory Growth Unexpectedly Advances to Four-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing expanded in September at the fastest pace in four months, bolstered by robust demand for factory goods and burgeoning inventory.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonT

  • Applied Materials Names New CFO as Duran Leaves for Adobe

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. said Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn is leaving the company Oct. 15 to become CFO at Adobe Inc.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBob Halliday, who previously served as CFO

  • Robinhood’s Popularity Is Fading Away With Meme Stock Fad

    (Bloomberg) -- The darling of U.S. stock trading mania isn’t so popular anymore.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsRobinhood Markets Inc.’s metrics of active users and app downloads plunged during the third quarter, according to an

  • Why Nvidia Investors Feel Nervous Today

    A supplier of chipmaking equipment predicts a decade-long period of growing semiconductor production.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.

  • OGE Energy (OGE) Rewards Shareholders With 1.9% Dividend Hike

    OGE Energy Corp.(OGE) announced a 1.9% hike in its dividend payout to 41 cents per share.

  • Vaccine Stocks Shed $84 Billion as Merck Pill Adds to Rough Week

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, news that Merck & Co.’s experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in half was the latest blow in a very bad week.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Timely Apartment Bet Began With Hebrew Bible

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Charles Munger made a well-timed bet on suburban apartments -- thanks to a neighborhood teenager who showed up at his house with a Hebrew Bible. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in L

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    These outstanding companies have been winning for a long time, and you can get their stock at a discount right now.

  • Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

    Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • Identity theft: What I learned after somebody used my SSN to try to trade stocks on Robinhood

    An identity thief used my Social Security number and birthday to open up a Robinhood account. Here's what I learned when I dug a little deeper.

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales Despite Chip Shortage; Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    China's Nio doubled EV sales in the third quarter, beating its own guidance despite a hit to production from the chip shortage. Startup peers Xpeng and Li Auto nearly tripled Q3 sales and also beat.

  • UPDATE 4-Merck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 bln in rare disease drug push

    Merck & Co said on Thursday it would buy Acceleron Pharma Inc for about $11.5 billion, broadening its portfolio beyond aging cancer drug Keytruda with potential treatments that could bring in fresh revenue. The deal gives Merck access to Acceleron's rare disease drug candidate, sotatercept, which the company expects could bring in billions of dollars in sales, and comes as Keytruda moves toward the loss of market exclusivity in 2028.