Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization

MATTHEW PERRONE
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half.

If cleared by regulators, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a whole new, easy-to-use weapon to an arsenal that already includes the vaccine.

The company said it will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize the pill’s use. A decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come within weeks after that, and the drug, if it gets the OK, could be distributed quickly soon afterward.

All other COVID-19 treatments now authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection. A pill taken at home, by contrast, would ease pressure on hospitals and could also help curb outbreaks in poorer and more remote corners of the world that don’t have access to the more expensive infusion therapies.

“This would allow us to treat many more people much more quickly and, we trust, much less expensively,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University who was not involved in the research.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said early results showed patients who received the drug, molnupiravir, within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as those who received a dummy pill.

The study tracked 775 adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were considered high risk for severe disease because of health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease. The results have not been reviewed by outside experts, the usual procedure for vetting new medical research.

Among patients taking molnupiravir, 7.3% were either hospitalized or died at the end of 30 days, compared with 14.1% of those getting the dummy pill. After that time period, there were no deaths among those who received the drug, compared with eight in the placebo group, according to Merck.

The results were so strong that an independent group of medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early.

Company executives said they plan to submit the data to the FDA in the coming days.

Even with the news of a potentially effective new treatment, experts stressed the importance of vaccines for controlling the pandemic, given that they help prevent transmission and also reduce the severity of illness in those who do get infected.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said that vaccination will remain the government’s main strategy for controlling the pandemic. “We want to prevent infections, not just wait to treat them when they happen,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's foremost authority on infectious diseases, called the results from Merck “very good news.”

Merck only studied its drug in people who were not vaccinated. But FDA regulators may consider authorizing it for broader use in vaccinated patients who get breakthrough COVID-19 symptoms.

Andrew Pekosz of Johns Hopkins University predicted vaccines and antiviral drugs would ultimately be used together to protect against the worst effects of COVID-19.

“These shouldn’t be seen as replacements for vaccination — the two should be seen as two strategies that can be used together to significantly reduce severe disease,” said Pekosz, a virology specialist.

Patients take four pills of molnupiravir twice a day for five days. Side effects were reported by both groups in the Merck trial, but they were slightly more common among those who received a dummy pill. The company did not specify the problems.

Earlier study results showed the drug did not benefit patients who were already hospitalized with severe disease. That's not surprising, given that antiviral drugs are most effective when used before the virus ramps up in the body.

The U.S. has approved one antiviral drug, remdesivir, for COVID-19, and allowed emergency use of three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus. But all the drugs are expensive and have to given by IV or injection at hospitals or clinics, and supplies have been stretched by the latest surge of the delta variant.

The antibody drugs have been shown to reduce hospitalization and death by roughly 70% when given to high-risk patients, roughly 20 percentage points more than Merck's pill. But experts cautioned against comparing results from the two, given the preliminary nature of Merck's data.

Health experts, including Fauci, have long called for a convenient pill that patients could take when COVID-19 symptoms first appear, much the way Tamiflu is given to help speed recovery from the flu.

Like other antivirals, Merck’s pill works by interfering with the virus's ability to copy its genetic code and reproduce itself.

The U.S. government has committed to purchasing enough pills to treat 1.7 million people, assuming the FDA authorizes the drug. Merck said it can produce pills for 10 million patients by the end of the year and has contracts with governments worldwide. The company has not announced prices.

Several other companies, including Pfizer and Roche, are studying similar drugs and could report results in the coming weeks and months.

Merck had planned to enroll more than 1,500 patients in its late-stage trial before the independent board stopped it early. The results reported Friday included patients across Latin America, Europe and Africa. Executives estimated 10% of patients studied were from the U.S.

___

This story has been updated to correct that patients take eight pills per day, not two.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cannot believe we are here': 700,000 US COVID-19 deaths is a milestone we never expected to reach

    Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths dropped below 400 in June. Three months later, almost 2,000 Americans die every day. Is the end in sight?

  • Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

    The Supreme Court justice is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms, the court said Friday.

  • Activists Take Vaccine Demands to Home of Biden's Chief of Staff

    A small band of longtime AIDS activists, fed up with what they regard as President Joe Biden’s failure to scale up coronavirus vaccine manufacturing for global use, deposited a fake mountain of bones outside the home of Ron Klain, his chief of staff, Wednesday to represent the lives they say have been lost to the president’s inaction. The activists, some of them veterans of much larger protests that played out at the National Institutes of Health more than 30 years ago, had already made similar

  • How should sports leagues handle unvaccinated players?

    The question of how to respond when some employees refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine is something that every business in the U.S. has had to answer. Professional sports leagues are no different.

  • Parents speak out against lack of mask mandates in schools: 'It’s like a slap in the face'

    The absence of mask mandates in school districts throughout the U.S. has caused anxiety and trepidation for many parents as the number of COVID-19 cases among children continues to rise.

  • Amid lawsuit, Maryland's largest school system will allow religious exemption for staff coronavirus vaccine mandate

    Maryland's largest school system said Thursday it will allow religious exemptions for its coronavirus vaccine mandate for teachers and other school staff. The announcement came two days after an employee from Montgomery County Public Schools filed a lawsuit alleging the school system had infringed on his First Amendment rights by not allowing a religious exemption to opt out of receiving a coronavirus vaccine.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories fr

  • Data shows vaccine mandates have dramatically increased health care worker inoculation numbers

    At the end of a week that began with fears of severe staffing shortages at New York hospitals due to the state’s Monday deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated, data shows a dramatic increase in vaccination.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks on earnings miss, CEO calls bad quarter 'pothole in the road'

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares were hit hard amid a disappointing quarter and outlook. Yahoo Finance catches up with Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton to get a better understanding of what happened.

  • Gloria Estefan opens up about childhood sexual abuse: 'It was someone that my mother trusted'

    Gloria Estefan said her abuser threatened her mother's life to keep her quiet.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Disney resolve their Black Widow legal spat

    "I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come," the actress said.

  • Afghanistan vet credits military experience for staying cool while trapping alligator in a trash bin

    Eugene Bozzi said "Steve Irwin came out a little bit" in him while trapping the alligator to protect his daughters.

  • New York teachers ask Supreme Court to block vaccination mandate

    A group of teachers is challenging the city order, saying thousands of public school employees will be forced out of work if it remains in effect.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1, Google's original Nest Hub for $40 and $100 off Solo Stove fire pits.

  • Why Families of Missing Women Often Must Lead the Search Themselves

    NORTH MIAMI, Fla. — Enrique Gonzalez has become a familiar fixture outside the Publix supermarket in North Miami, where he stops by every evening with a stack of missing-person flyers emblazoned with his 13-year-old daughter’s photograph. He jumps into action when he sees someone young, or a parent who might empathize, on the off chance that some stranger may have seen his daughter Victoria. The eighth grader has been missing since Sept. 17. “I’m praying for you, man,” one shopper told him as he

  • Sick of weeds and trash piles, Rome to elect new mayor

    Curbside weeds in Rome grow so tall, they cover car door handles, giving new meaning to the term urban jungle. As for mass transit, some subway stations in the commercial heart of the city, awaiting sorely needed escalator repairs, have been closed for months. Rome’s first populist mayor, Virginia Raggi is running for a second term in an election Sunday and Monday, and the sorry state of basic municipal services such as trash pickup and street maintenance is a major issue in this city of ruins, just as it was the first time around.

  • Blue Origin is a ‘toxic environment,' current and ex-employees say

    They claim the company 'turns a blind eye to sexism' and 'is not sufficiently attuned to safety concerns.'

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • First COVID Oral Antiviral Pill Will Seek FDA Emergency Use — Merck Stock Rises 10% Upon Announcement

    Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced today that their COVID-19 pill -- the first oral antiviral of its kind -- cut the risk of hospitalizations or deaths by half, and that they would...

  • Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

    Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation, and asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.