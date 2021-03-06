Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

The Daily Beast

Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described "cheer mom" has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law's death "look like an accident." She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor's office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, "Your grandmother will die," Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail."We're very appreciative of what the witness did in this case," Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. "We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there's a crime or suspected crime." "A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections," Cunningham said. "Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety," he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a "cheer mom" on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her "track record of success." While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.