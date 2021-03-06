Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19.

"The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies.

The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.

Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

