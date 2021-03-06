Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

Eat This, Not That!

After several months of surging infections, overrun hospitals, and deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers appear to be plateauing. While this all seems like good news, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warns that the end is still not in sight. During an interview with Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet, he issued a “sobering” warning about what could be to come in the pandemic. Read on to find out what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Warned “The Numbers are Very Sobering”“Obviously the numbers are very sobering,” he revealed, reiterating that there have been 28 million infections thus far in the pandemic and over half-a-million deaths. “We had a very serious surge that began as we entered the cold weather of the winter and the holiday season, which peaked at a very high level. There was a point there, where we were at about 300,000 to 400,000 new infections per day, and between 3,000 and 4,000 deaths per day and the hospitals were being stressed and strained with the number of beds that were occupied up to 140,000 or more. What has happened over the subsequent weeks to about a month is we had a peak at that very high level and then we started to come down in a very sharp deflection downward, which is really very good news.” However, over the last week or so, “we’ve had a stabilization or a plateauing of coming down, which is really quite troublesome because every time we've had another surge, it starts off with a plateau,” he pointed out. “That's all the sobering news.”Luckily, we do have tools to battle the virus. “The encouraging news is that as the days and weeks go by, we're distributing more and more vaccines to individuals,” he said. “So what we need to do right now is what the challenge of the variance, namely mutational versions of the virus around.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciDr. Fauci Said You Needed to Do Two Things to Stay SafeDr. Fauci asserted that we need to do two things. “We need to make sure we continue our public health measures of the things that we speak about all the time: the masking, the physical distancing, the avoiding congregate settings, particularly indoor,” he said. “But also the light at the end of the tunnel, as I mentioned a moment ago, is the fact that we have vaccines. And when vaccines become available to you, please take the vaccine. It is the best and most important intervention that we have together with the public health measures. So we still have challenges, but things look good as we progress, particularly in the arena of vaccines.” So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.