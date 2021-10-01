Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

FILE PHOTO: A handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
Deena Beasley
·3 min read

By Deena Beasley

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's experimental oral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir, reduced by around 50% the chance of hospitalization or death for patients at risk of severe disease, according to interim clinical trial results announced on Friday.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible, and to submit applications to regulatory agencies worldwide. Due to the positive results, the Phase 3 trial is being stopped early at the recommendation of outside monitors.

"This is going to change the dialogue around how to manage COVID-19," Robert Davis, Merck's chief executive officer, told Reuters.

If authorized, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

Rivals including Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG are racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/covid-19-pill-developers-aim-top-merck-pfizer-efforts-2021-09-28 for COVID-19 but so far, only antibody cocktails - which have to be given intravenously - are approved for treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

A planned interim analysis of 775 patients in Merck's study found that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir were either hospitalized or had died by 29 days after treatment, compared with 14.1% of placebo patients. There were no deaths in the molnupiravir group, but there were eight deaths of placebo patients.

"Antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital are critically needed,” Wendy Holman, Ridgeback's CEO, said in a statement.

In the trial, which enrolled patients around the world, molnupiravir was taken every 12 hours for five days.

The study enrolled patients with laboratory-confirmed mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who had symptoms for no more than five days. All patients had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcome, such as obesity or older age.

Merck said viral sequencing done so far shows molnupiravir is effective against all variants https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/merck-says-research-shows-its-covid-19-pill-works-against-variants-2021-09-29 of the coronavirus, including highly transmissible Delta.

The company said rates of adverse events were similar for both molnupiravir and placebo patients, but did not give details of the side effects.

Merck has said data shows molnupiravir is not capable of inducing genetic changes in human cells, but men enrolled in its trials have to abstain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraception. Women of child-bearing age cannot be pregnant and also have to use birth control.

Merck said it expects to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of 2021, with more doses coming next year.

The company has a U.S. government contract to supply 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.

CEO Davis said Merck has similar agreements with other governments worldwide, and is in talks with more. The company said it plans to implement a tiered pricing approach based on country income criteria.

Merck has also agreed to license the drug to several India-based generic drugmakers, which would be able to supply the treatment to low- and middle-income countries.

Molnupiravir is also being studied in a Phase 3 trial for preventing coronavirus infection in people exposed to the virus.

Merck officials said it is unclear how long the FDA review of the drug will take.

"I believe that they are going to try to work with alacrity on this," said Dean Li, head of Merck's research labs.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Ben Whishaw Thinks Casting A Gay Actor As James Bond 'Would Be Thrilling'

    The "No Time to Die" star liked the idea of Jonathan Bailey or Luke Evans as 007, but wondered whether either of them would want the role.

  • Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters

    Israel's Health Ministry has identified fewer than 10 cases of heart inflammation following a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine among millions administered, according to recently released data. Israel began administering boosters to risk groups in July and by the end of August expanded its campaign to include anyone above the age of 12, five months or more after a second dose. Having kicked off its rapid vaccination drive relatively early, in December, Israel was one of the first countries to report that the vaccine's protection diminished with time, and has since deemed its booster campaign safe and effective.

  • In political crosshairs, U.S. Supreme Court weighs abortion and guns

    Just before midnight on Sept. 1, the debate over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority will dramatically change life in America took on a new ferocity when the justices let a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect. "There's no doubt that the court's legitimacy is under threat right now," lawyer Kannon Shanmugam, who frequently argues cases at the court, said at an event organized by the conservative Federalist Society.

  • Harris’ staff reportedly ‘deeply concerned’ by COVID chaos on ‘The View’

    The fallout from The View‘s dramatic COVID test fiasco continues. Vice President Kamala Harris‘ staff is reportedly deeply concerned by […] The post Harris’ staff reportedly ‘deeply concerned’ by COVID chaos on ‘The View’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Senate passes emergency funding to avert government shutdown

    The Senate passed an emergency funding bill that will keep the federal government operating past a Thursday deadline.

  • A COVID-19 pill could soon fill a gap in our pandemic response that vaccines can’t overcome

    Antivirals that can be taken orally are "one more piece of the larger puzzle of solving the COVID problem," one public-health expert told Insider.

  • I Can’t Stop Smiling Because Halsey Just Shared The Most Adorable New Pictures Of Their Son, Ender

    Too precious!View Entire Post ›

  • Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday is set to urge a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key battle in the ferocious legal war over abortion access in the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 1 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts. The U.S. Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-announce-civil-rights-case-after-texas-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-09 to try to invalidate it.

  • Don't panic if you're not eligible for a COVID vaccine booster

    Millions of people in the U.S. are still not eligible for a booster and reaching the half year mark on their original vaccines, when some studies show a drop in protection. Driving the news: Last week, the FDA announced that people who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a COVID-19 booster shot if they're over 65, have an underlying medical condition, or live or work in high risk settings.Why it matters: It leaves ineligible folks wondering how they should modify their behavior.Stay on top of the

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Kristin Davis Samples Sharp Pumps Behind the Scenes of ‘And Just Like That…’

    Davis tried on several stylish pumps behind the scenes of "And Just Like That..."

  • EU postpones trade talks with Australia amid submarine deal fallout

    Australia's Minister for Trade Dan Tehan said on Friday talks with the European Union over a trade deal have been postponed, as a row over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion deal with France escalates. Australia last month cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

  • Putin and Erdogan talk Syria conflict and defense

    The talks are taking place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi and the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was ending a period of coronavirus-related self-isolation by meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.Turkish officials said before the meeting that Erdogan would press Putin for a return to a ceasefire agreed last year to end a Russian and Syrian army assault on Turkey-backed fighters in Syria's Idlib region.A potential Turkish purchase of more Russian S-400 missile defense batteries is on the agenda too, something that Washington has made clear it strongly objects to.

  • Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

    QUITO (Reuters) -The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday night clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months. "It is unfortunate that criminal groups are attempting to convert prisons into a battleground for power disputes," Lasso told reporters in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

  • Why Can’t I Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot If I’ve Been Vaccinated With Moderna or J&J?

    Here’s what you need to know to sort out the confusing news about boosters and when you’re eligible to get one

  • COVID: Seniors over 60 'strongly urged' to stay home for 4 weeks – Eldercare agency

    Those aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to continue staying home, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

  • Idaho man’s COVID-19 case illustrates challenges in lead-up to crisis standards of care

    With no beds available in North Idaho, Charlie Meeker was flown to a hospital in Washington state. │ Opinion

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.