Merck's COVID pill is last choice for U.S. patients, global use varies

Deena Beasley
·6 min read

By Deena Beasley

(Reuters) - Merck & Co's new antiviral pill, once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, is the last choice among four available options for at-risk patients given its relatively low efficacy and potential safety issues, U.S. doctors, healthcare systems and pharmacies told Reuters.

A rival oral treatment from Pfizer Inc, Paxlovid, is in high demand, followed by an intravenous antibody therapy made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.

With supplies of those products tight, doctors facing a surge of cases caused by the Omicron variant are also turning to Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, an antiviral that needs to be given as three daily infusions to help high-risk COVID patients avoid hospitalization.

When Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced initial data late last year showing their drug, molnupiravir, halved the risk of hospitalization, it was hailed as a potential breakthrough, the first COVID treatment that could be taken at home.

Enthusiasm for the drug waned some when full data showed about 30% efficacy. That was further eroded when Paxlovid was shown to cut hospitalization risk by 90%. GSK's sotrovimab and Gilead's remdesivir - sold as Veklury - cut hospitalization risk by 85% and 87%, respectively.

So far, 265,000 courses of Paxlovid and 1.1 million courses of molnupiravir have been distributed, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data show. That early data also shows hundreds of thousands of courses of Merck's drug sitting on the shelves of pharmacies and hospitals around the country.

"The Merck product is only 30% effective so we're not dispensing it," said Jim Mangia, president of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of public health centers in South and Central Los Angeles.

He said the center has stockpiled 200 molnupiravir courses received from the federal government, and is requesting new deliveries only of Paxlovid, which it has been prescribing.

Reuters talked to over a dozen healthcare providers in more than half a dozen countries, most of whom said they are prescribing molnupiravir on a limited basis and primarily if more effective options cannot be used or are not available.

Asked about molnupiravir's last-choice status among U.S. doctors, Merck said demand will strengthen as more real-world and clinical trial data emerges.

"There is a lot of education that will need to be done over the next few weeks and months to get people up to speed," said Eliav Barr, head of global medical affairs at Merck.

The Merck and Pfizer regimens - both taken for five days early after onset of symptoms - were heralded as an important advance, allowing at-home treatment instead of cumbersome intravenous therapies given in infusion centers or hospitals.

Dozens of generic drugmakers are lined up to produce Merck's drug for low-income countries, but future demand is unclear.

Sales of molnupiravir, under the brand name Lagevrio, are expected to top $5 billion this year, while Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to rake in nearly $23 billion, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

'CAN'T GIVE MOLNUPIRAVIR AWAY'

The U.S. government, which has spent around $2.2 billion on molnupiravir and $5.3 billion on Paxlovid, has offered about 85% of the supplies to states and sent the remaining 15% directly to community-based health centers.

"I can't give molnupiravir away," said Steve Moore, pharmacist and owner of Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

"Paxlovid flies off the shelves even with drug interactions," he said, referring to Paxlovid's potential to interfere with the body's ability to clear certain other medications.

Of the 80 courses of molnupiravir he received, 70 remain in stock, Moore said, while all 40 courses of Paxlovid quickly sold out. He has a waiting list for his next shipment.

The two oral treatments work differently.

Molnupiravir introduces errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus and both men and women taking it are instructed to use effective birth control due to potential safety issues. Paxlovid - a two-drug regimen that includes the older antiviral ritonavir which boosts effectiveness but can affect other medicines a patient is taking - blocks production of an enzyme called protease that the virus needs to reproduce.

Outside the United States, governments are managing molnupiravir's use closely.

In the UK, high-risk patients can volunteer for a clinical trial to receive the Merck medication but it has not rolled out broadly. France is not using it at all, having rescinded its order for the pills.

In Italy, each region has its own rules but often a general practitioner must first refer patients to COVID health groups that can prescribe molnupiravir.

In some low-income countries, generic versions of molnupiravir are available at affordable prices.

In Bangladesh, molnupiravir is far cheaper than its rivals and is being widely used for the general population while generic Paxlovid is being prescribed by large corporate hospitals that have bought it for their patients, according to Dr. Sayedur Rahman, chairman, Department of Pharmacology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

In India, the national health agency does not recommend molnupiravir. The drug is available in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but its use has been narrowed to unvaccinated people with severe health problems, according to Dr. Ambrish Mithal, chairman, endocrinology and diabetes, Max HealthCare hospital in New Delhi.

In the Philippines, versions of molnupiravir are widely prescribed through hospital pharmacies. Doctors said they have seen patients improve on it within two to three days.

RANKING THE OPTIONS

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends Paxlovid as the top choice for at-risk patients. GSK's sotrovimab is ranked second, followed by remdesivir, which has been used since early in the pandemic for hospitalized patients and recently received emergency authorization to help high-risk COVID patients stave off severe illness.

Drugs in the same class as Merck's pill, known as nucleoside analogues, have been linked to birth defects in animal studies. Merck has said animal studies of its drug - for longer and at higher doses than used in humans - show that it does not cause birth defects or cancer.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Rajesh Gandhi said his hospital, Boston's Massachusetts General, is just beginning to use the new oral antivirals. He expects to prescribe Paxlovid for most patients who are eligible.

"As far as molnupiravir, I would use it in a person who is at high risk for severe COVID but only if other options – like Paxlovid, sotrovimab or remdesivir – are not available or cannot be given," he said.

Dr. Tara Vijayan, infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health, said Los Angeles County authorities have prioritized underserved communities for the pills, limiting the hospital’s access.

Last weekend, the over 400,000-member health system temporarily ran out of sotrovimab and started scaling up to use remdesivir for outpatients.

"We found one pharmacy in all of L.A. County that had Paxlovid. The rest had molnupiravir, which for us we consider not as effective," she said.

Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider, is waiting for supplies of molnupiravir and Paxlovid, Chief Pharmacy Officer Onisis Stefas told Reuters.

For high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID, he said Northwell recommends that physicians hew to NIH’s recommendations. “On the very bottom is the molnupiravir."

(Reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Emilio Parodi in Milan; Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Neha Arora in New Delhi; Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • This Super Common Breakfast Food Could Help You Get Your Blood Pressure Under Control

    With a mix of calcium, good bacteria and even protein, a spoonful of this dairy-based food just might help you combat hypertension.

  • NHS slimmers see ‘fantastic results’ in reversing Type 2 diabetes thanks to shakes and soups

    Slimmers put on an NHS regime of soup and shakes to reverse diabetes have lost an average of two stone in just three months, first results from trials show.

  • This Myth About the Spartans Just Got Blown Up

    GettyOn a crisp November morning in 1915, Harry Haiseleden, the chief surgeon at the German-American Hospital in Chicago, was awoken early in the day to consult on the case of a newborn, John Bollinger. Bollinger had some serious health issues that could be rectified by surgery, but Haiseleden decided that the disabled child should be allowed to die because if he lived he would become “an imbecile and possibly criminal.” This sad episode in the history of eugenics might go unnoted were it not fo

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • The Boy Who Survived 73 Days of Pure COVID Hell

    Jenna Miller/TwitterThe X-rays showed that COVID-19 had trashed Trevor Hensley’s lungs, and the seventh grader was still struggling to breathe after nine days on maximum oxygen in a Missouri pediatric intensive care unit in early November.“Something you never want to hear your child say is, ‘I feel like I’m going to die,’” his mother Deb Hensley later told The Daily Beast.Over the next three months, her sweet-natured son would wage a ferocious fight for his life. Even with the efforts of a remar

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • An ICU nurse went viral for quitting after 19 grueling months of the pandemic. Now, he says he's more relaxed and is encouraging other healthcare workers to do the same.

    Andrew Hudson went viral for a video explaining why he quit nursing. Now he's a podcaster and digital artist, and encourages other nurses to quit.

  • One thing you probably should be trying to help you get a better night’s sleep — but probably aren’t

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Millions of Amercians struggle to get a good night’s rest, and millions have tried one of the myriad items that promise a better night’s sleep. An estimated 4% of U.S. adults aged 20 and over used prescription sleep aids in the past month, the CDC notes.

  • Why does shoveling snow increase risk of heart attack?

    With snow comes shoveling, and with shoveling can come heart attacks. Trudy Wilkerson/ShutterstockIf exercise is good for you, why do we worry that shoveling snow will raise the risk of a heart attack? Snow shoveling can be vigorous exercise Snow shoveling is a unique form of exertion. It can be vigorous and challenging to the cardiovascular system in general, and the heart in particular. When combined with the inherent environmental conditions of winter, snow shoveling during or after a blizzar

  • Experts say the COVID-19 emergency could end this year. What would it look like?

    Despite pitched battles over masks and vaccines, life appears somewhat normal in many respects -- kids are going to school, people are going into work and large indoor gatherings and events are being held. During a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. can get "sufficient control" over COVID-19 so it "does not disrupt us in society, does not dominate our lives, not prevent us [from doing] the things that we generally do under normal existence." This is because the virus will start running out of people to infect as people become immune and follow mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and testing if they have symptoms.

  • Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

    More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities. Long COVID has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother. Is this the new norm?’’ said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition.

  • Spotify makes changes as Harry and Meghan join calls to address COVID misinformation: Live updates

    Spotify said it would add an advisory directing listeners to a site with COVID-19 information to any podcast in which the topic was discussed.

  • Weeks into Florida's omicron wave, surge of COVID-19 deaths begins

    Florida logged 470 more fatalities among residents statewide in the past week, health officials reported, the biggest seven-day increase since Nov. 26.

  • Editorial: Unvaccinated lead us to an unwanted new normal

    Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department: 'Just learn how to live' with it

  • Lisa Hilinski: How to find success with long-term weight loss

    Don't let 2022 pass without giving yourself a chance of getting fit and losing weight.

  • Alexandra Daddario’s Ultra Toned Abs And Killer Booty Are Total #Goals In New IG Pics

    Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.

  • This OBGYN Went Viral For Explaining What Would Happen If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening

    "They should not be so afraid of pregnancy that they feel pushed to this."View Entire Post ›