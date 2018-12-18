Merck's Keytruda Gets EU Nod as Adjuvant Therapy for Melanoma

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK announced that the European Commission has approved its anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, for the treatment of high-risk stage III melanoma patients in the adjuvant setting.

The nod was based on favorable data from the pivotal phase III KEYNOTE-054 study. The study was conducted in collaboration with the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC).

Data from the study showed that as an adjuvant treatment, Keytruda significantly prolonged recurrence free survival (RFS) post-surgery compared with placebo in patients. The drug reduced the risk of disease relapse or death by 44% compared with placebo in the overall patient population.

Keytruda is already approved in the EU as a monotherapy for treating adult patients with advanced melanoma. The approval in the adjuvant setting will help Merck gain access to a broader patient population and boost sales for this blockbuster drug.

Shares of Merck have surged 33.7% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 5%.

Merck’s Keytruda is already approved for use in several cancer types across different settings. Within a very short span, Keytruda has become Merck’s largest product. In the first nine months of 2018, Keytruda generated sales of $5.02 billion, an almost 100% increase year over year. The drug is continuously growing and expanding into new indications.

Notably, this November, the FDA granted an approval to Merck’s supplemental biologics license application (sBLA), looking to expand Keytruda’s label for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer in patients, who were previously treated with Bayer/Amgen’s AMGN Nexavar (sorafenib). Also, in October 2018, the FDA approved the label expansion of Keytruda as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a difficult-to-treat lung cancer.

Meanwhile, the Keytruda development program is also progressing well as the drug is being evaluated for more than 30 types of cancer in above 850 analyses including several combination studies. Several regulatory decisions for new indications in the United States and in Europe are pending in 2019, which on approval, can further boost sales.

