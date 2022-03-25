Mercuria Posts Record Profit Above $1 Billion in 2021 on Commodity Boom

Jack Farchy and Archie Hunter
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. made a profit of $1.255 billion last year, by far the best result in its history as it benefited from soaring energy prices and market volatility.

The results highlight how the commodity trading industry is enjoying one of its most profitable periods ever.

At the same time, however, the surge in prices is creating liquidity strains, and in recent weeks some traders have been lobbying central banks and governments for support. Earlier this month, Mercuria itself secured a $2 billion additional credit facility from its banks.

Read: Historic Commodity Rally Sends Trading Houses Hunting for Credit

“While maintaining its historically conservative and prudent business approach, even in times of great market volatility, Mercuria reported a solid net income of $1.255 billion for the year 2021,” Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Vermersch said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Mercuria’s net income exceeded $1 billion for the first time after a 59% increase from 2020, itself a record year. The results are a boon for Mercuria’s shareholders, which include the trio of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders who run the company, as well as three Eastern European investors who co-founded it and ChemChina.

Mercuria’s group equity rose 16% to about $4.4 billion at the end of 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company increased its investments in the energy transition, Vermersch said, adding that it is ahead of a schedule in its plan to refocus toward green and sustainable assets.

(Updates with chart of historical net profit.)

