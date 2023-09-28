Mercury Fund closes largest fund to invest in SaaS startups between the coasts

Christine Hall
·4 min read
0

Mercury Fund, an early-stage venture firm, closed on $160 million in capital commitments for its fifth fund, also its largest.

In general, it’s been a busy month for venture capital firms announcing new capital commitments. Mercury Fund joins firms, including Mythos Ventures, Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures, in announcing new funds this month.

Blair Garrou, Mercury Fund

Blair Garrou, co-founder and managing director of Mercury Fund. Image Credits: Mercury Fund

Having been around for a decade now, the firm was previously known as DFJ Mercury. In 2013, it took on the Mercury Fund moniker when Draper Fisher Jurvetson restructured its entities. Today, Mercury Fund has helped create more than $9 billion of enterprise value across its portfolio of over 50 companies.

This fifth fund had an initial target of $150 million and is backed by existing investors and new limited partners, including university endowments, foundations and family offices. Many of the new investors are based in the central United States where Mercury invests, Blair Garrou, co-founder and managing director of Mercury Fund, told TechCrunch.

Houston-based Mercury Fund typically raises every three to four years to give time to deploy the capital, Garrou said.

“Some funds in the past have taken longer to raise, but this one actually wasn't nearly as long,” Garrou added. “That was due to the performance of our previous fund. We closed right before COVID, but we put it to work during COVID. We had some really great companies in that fun cycle, including Cart.com, Otto and Signal Advisors.”

Veterinary software company TeleVet rebrands as Otto amid $43M in fresh funding

Finding SaaS opportunities

The firm’s model includes investing in founders building transformational SaaS and data platforms in smaller technology markets outside of the coastal tech hubs. There are regions where they don’t have the kinds of startup ecosystems or resources as their counterparts on the coast.

In speaking about where opportunities are for SaaS in those regions, Garrou said over five years ago, there was more focus on business-to-business as it relates to industrial SaaS. For example, the automotive, food and beverage and energy industries.

Today, the emphasis is on vertical SaaS and entrepreneurs taking over the consumer experience. For example, Garrou saw that in Otto and also in RepeatMD, one of its investments from the new fund. RepeatMD is a Houston-based patient engagement and fintech platform for doctors selling non-insurance reimbursed products.

“You're starting to see these clusters of activity of really successful companies picking up the SaaS playbook and pushing that forward,” Garrou said. “Back in fund three, we were almost entirely B2B. That's now expanded into B2B, B2C and data platforms for fund five.”

Therefore, Mercury has created an operationally-focused investment model that helps provide those resources so portfolio companies can more rapidly grow.

E-commerce-as-a-service platform Cart.com picks up $98M to give brands scaling tools

A ‘middle America’ fund

Mercury Fund was raising for its fifth fund in 2021, while deploying capital from its fourth fund, which Garrou said “was our best performing fund today.” That year, the firm’s portfolio had over 10 exits, he added, which seemed to make the limited partners very happy.

Garrou described the fundraising environment as “pretty robust,” noting that the firm’s model came into maturity during that time. When funding took a downturn in 2022, Garrou went back to Mercury’s LPs to reopen conversations, and not only did the LPs stick with them, but some doubled down on their initial investment.

And, once the recession period began, Mercury, already working with its companies to be capital efficient, was really attractive to institutional investors, Garrou said.

“Being a ‘middle America’ fund, it's always challenging raising capital counterparts, but our model is just different,” Garrou added. “During COVID is when we saw hybrid work become the norm, and companies could hire talent from anywhere and raise capital from anywhere. That really sat well with our fund being very operationally-focused.”

In addition to RepeatMD, Mercury has made seven investments from the fifth fund so far. Garrou expects to make between 18 and 20 investments overall. Others include Polco, a community engagement polling platform for local and state governments based in Wisconsin, MSPbots, a Chicago-based AI-driven process automation platform for small and mid-sized managed service providers, and Brassica, a financial infrastructure technology company developing enterprise solutions for alternative assets, based in Houston and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We expect to do another two to three years of investing throughout this fund,” Garrou said. “Then our hope is that we'll have another great liquidity period in 2025 like we had in 2021. If so, we'd love to raise again some time after that.”

Have a juicy tip or lead about happenings in the venture world? Send tips to Christine Hall at chall.techcrunch@gmail.com or Signal at 832-862-1051. Anonymity requests will be respected. 

LPs are abandoning the US Midwest this year (and it doesn’t make sense)

Recommended Stories

  • Mythos Ventures grabs $14M for inaugural fund to invest in AI

    Mythos Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm started by Vishal Maini, closed $14 million in capital commitments for its first fund that will invest in transformative AI companies. Metaplanet, Delphi Ventures and The Operating Group are backers alongside a group of individual investors, including Phil Black, co-founder of True Ventures; Walter Kortschak, managing director of Summit Partners; Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital; and Anna Counselman, co-founder of Upstart. The solo general partner firm, based in San Francisco, joins the likes of Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures in announcing a new fund this month.

  • Pan-African contrarian investor P1 Ventures reaches $25M first close for its second fund

    Pan-African venture capital firm P1 Ventures has reached the first close of its second fund at $25 million. The venture capital firm secured this capital from some of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates and private companies, several fund of funds and general partners of global funds based in the U.S. and Europe. P1 Ventures expects to reach a final close by early next year, founder and general partner Mikael Hajjar told TechCrunch in an interview.

  • VC firm Fuse closes $250M fund to invest in Pacific Northwest startups

    Funding for startups in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) fell precipitously early this year. Fuse, a Bellevue, Washington-based early-stage venture outfit focused on PNW companies, today launched a $250 million investment fund focused on software and "AI-enabled" startups. The fund -- Fuse's second -- is backed by state-affiliated accounts, foundations, universities and what Fuse describes as "many of the most high-profile Seattle-based software executives."

  • African VC firm Enza Capital launches founder partner program as it closes $58M across funds

    Enza Capital, a venture capital firm that backs startups “organizing the offline online” and “digitizing key African industries,” has closed $58 million across two funds. The fund is still active and has invested in fintech, logistics, health, human capital and climate tech companies. Enza Capital, which now self-describes as a multi-stage investor due to its larger follow-on investments to Series B, is still focused on these industries in its second fund launched this year.

  • Indian music label giant Saregama acquires Pocket Aces

    Saregama has agreed to acquire a 51.82% stake in the startup Pocket Aces as the oldest Indian music label makes deeper push into videos. Saregama is paying about $20 million for the 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million in the startup, the Kolkata-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The music label plans to acquire as much as 92.61% of Pocket Aces in the future and will determine the pricing based on completion of certain metrics, it said.

  • AlphaSense, an AI-based market intel firm, snaps up $150M at a $2.5B valuation

    Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends, and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.

  • KSOC says it's tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first

    The take-up of Kubernetes, a tool for managing containerized workloads, is only expected to increase as demand for cloud-native architectures and containerization continues. In terms of security, this can mean a boon or a major blind spot for them, according to Kubernetes Security Operation Center (KSOC), a Bay Area startup -- a boon, in that using Kubernetes can limit an attacker's blast radius, and a major blind spot because a vulnerable web app in an exposed Kubernetes cluster can give attackers unlimited access and a chance to take complete control. KSOC co-founder and CEO Brooke Motta says this is why the startup is tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first.

  • Why Damian Lillard landed in Milwaukee and what comes next

    It was a surprise that Milwaukee added the superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now there are more moves to monitor.

  • Over 10,000 shoppers love this 3-piece quilt set — it starts at $18 (50% off), today only

    Choose from 37 different colors for your perfect fall bedding.

  • Next-generation BMW X2 previewed with big, illuminated grille

    The next-generation BMW X2 will make its debut later in 2023 with a bolder-looking front end and a fastback-like silhouette.

  • Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first open hearing

    After months of investigations, House Republicans will hold their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

  • US futures waver as oil rally hits pause: Stock market news today

    Wall Street stocks fought for gains on Thursday, struggling to shake off the downbeat mood hanging over markets despite a pullback in the oil rally.

  • 'Ted Lasso' star wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune' and more from a busy night of celebrity game shows

    As a host of game shows have their season premiers, celebs feature prominently, win (and lose) big and share plenty of laughs.

  • The Fed looks past its preferred inflation gauge

    The driver for more rate hikes won’t come from persistent inflation but whether the economy stays too hot.

  • Future Classic: Nissan Juke

    The Nissan Juke is an intriguing little sport utility vehicle that could be just strange enough to be a future classic, especially in NISMO RS trim.

  • Powerball: Why getting eaten by a shark is more likely than winning the $925 million jackpot

    The odds of winning Saturday’s $925 million drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.

  • X reportedly cuts half of its election integrity team

    X has cut over half its election integrity team including the head of the group, according to a report.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • 'America's Got Talent' winner becomes first dog act to win in more than a decade

    'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.

  • Vivaldi browser arrives on iPhones and iPads

    The Vivaldi browser, which has been in beta testing for iOS devices over the past few months, is ready for a public release.