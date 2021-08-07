Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.63

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) will pay a dividend of US$0.63 on the 30th of September. The dividend yield will be 4.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Mercury General's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Mercury General was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 57.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 65%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Mercury General Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$2.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.53. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Mercury General has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Mercury General Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Mercury General that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

