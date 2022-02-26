Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Mercury NZ, is for revenues of NZ$1.7b in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 13% reduction in Mercury NZ's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 70% to NZ$0.096 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$1.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.13 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of NZ$6.11, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Mercury NZ's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mercury NZ at NZ$7.22 per share, while the most bearish prices it at NZ$4.20. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mercury NZ's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 24% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.7% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 2.4% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Mercury NZ, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Mercury NZ.

